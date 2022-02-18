Economic study proposed to advance four-lane Highway 30

Coalition director visits supervisors

Adam Schweers, president of the Highway 30 Coalition and former mayor of Carroll, visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Schweers provided an update on the group’s goal of having Highway 30 expanded to four lanes all across Iowa.

He said the coalition has been around for about 30 years and was founded and run by people mostly from the eastern side of the state.

The Highway 30 Coalition has been working recently to be seen as representing all 331 miles of Highway 30 in all 12 counties across the state, he said.

Schweers said former Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Director Paul Trombino said he didn’t want to see any more four-lane roads developed in rural Iowa and that took hold in DOT staff.

“We’ve been fighting an uphill battle for the last 10 years since he left,” Schweers said.

The coalition has three main priorities at present.

“There’s a 40-mile section from Lisbon, Iowa, to DeWitt, Iowa, that we would like to see completed as four-lane, and if that were to be competed you’d be able to go from Ogden all the way to the Mississippi River on a four-lane road,” he said.

The 40-mile section of road between Carroll and Ogden, and a bypass at Missouri Valley, are the other two priorities.

A study done by a firm hired by the DOT recommended that the Lisbon to DeWitt section of Highway 30 be completed as a “super two” lane highway, similar to the current stretch of Highway 30 between Denison and Carroll.

Schweers said the Carroll to Denison “super two” does not meet needs because most traffic remains stuck behind slower vehicles after the passing lanes end.

He said Iowa Economic Development Director Debbie Durham, who is a former DOT commissioner and supported the Highway 20 four-lane project, said the Highway 30 Coalition is smart to dig in their heels on the Lisbon to DeWitt section.

She said, “If you don’t finish Lisbon to DeWitt (as a four-lane road), you’re never going to work on the western side of the state, and we’ll have essentially lost the battle,” according to Schweers.

He said the coalition wants to hire engineering firm Snyder & Associates to conduct an economic study of Highway 30 that would look at a broad cross section of information, such as traffic patterns to businesses, workforce commuting patterns, and accidents.

The study will take six to eight months and will be ready when the DOT discusses a five-year plan next January.

The Highway 30 Coalition is asking governmental entities along the route to provide $5,000 toward the study, which will cost $97,000.

The coalition has about $23,000 on hand, from membership dues, to be put toward the study.

Because Crawford County is not part of the group’s three current priority projects, he said he would take any amount the county would offer.

Schweers said the Highway 30 corridor in Iowa is second in population only to the Interstate 80 corridor; more than 560,000 people live along the highway, which is a big portion of the state’s population of 3.2 million.

ADM has invested billions in Cedar Rapids and in terminals on the Mississippi River in Clinton – but the company has to route vehicles to Interstate 80 (which contributes to congestion on the interstate) and then back up on Highway 380 because Highway 30 is unpredictable and unsafe, he said.

The Clinton County Board of Supervisors has made a four-lane Highway 30 in their county a priority, Schweers said; the county approved $10,000 toward the coalition’s proposed study and has hired a lobbyist to work on the issue at the capitol.

The mayors in Cedar County will sign a formal proclamation stating that they do not want a “super two” through their county.

“Four-lane is the only thing they want to see,” he said.

Schweers said rural Iowa is at a disadvantage because industrial parks can’t be certified without a four-lane road within five or six miles of the site.

Some companies might decide to move from rural communities because of the added difficulties that two-lane highways present.

A four-lane Highway 30 would not necessarily mean that all communities would have the highway expanded to four lanes within town.

The highway could be reduced to two lanes through towns – or it could bypass the town center.

Communities and farmers don’t like bypasses, but engineers prefer them, Schweers said.

Schweers said his job is to promote a four-lane Highway 30, not to decide specifically where it would go in those instances.

He noted that Iowa Workforce Development has said that people will drive 25 miles farther for work on a four-lane road versus a two lane road because of the predictability and the safety factors.

The Bulletin and Review polled the supervisors at the end of Tuesday’s meeting; all indicated they were in favor of funding the Highway 30 study.