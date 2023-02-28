Eight 5th grade students from Broadway Elementary will participate in the Southwest Iowa Choral Directors Association Elementary/Middle School Honor Choir on March 7.
Students attending are Raegan Lambert, Yamilett Mendoza, Emanuel Marquez, Maya McMinemee, Ayvah Nemitz, Cesar Nieto, Luke Ratliff, and Braylon Urich.
The concert will start at 7 p.m. in the Underwood High School Gymnasium. Admission will be $5 for adults and $3 for students.
The concert will feature a 5th and 6th grade choir under the direction of Stevie Whitehead as well as a 7th and 8th grade choir.