Election audit and canvass show no problems

Following the November 8 election, the election results were audited and canvassed. No irregularities were found.

Amy Pieper, HR, payroll and election deputy with the Crawford County Auditor’s Office, explained the reasoning for and the process of completing the audit.

The Iowa Secretary of State randomly selects a precinct in each county for election results to be audited; the Charter Oak precinct was selected this time.

By Iowa Code, in a year when the United States president is not up for election, as was the case this year, the governor’s votes are audited.

“But since that’s in the code, and everyone knows the governor’s race will be audited, they added something else and had us also audit the (gun rights) constitutional amendment,” Pieper said. “So we actually had to audit two different races.”

At the precinct level, all the ballots were counted and separated by ballot style and then sealed in an envelope.

“When they close those up, they have the count on the outside of that envelope and they all sign on the seal just so everyone knows the package has not been tampered with at all,” Pieper said.

The audit was conducted on Thursday, November 10, by County Auditor Terri Martens, second deputy auditors Megan Hanson and Michele Mathies, and the audit board comprising Rita Brodersen, Chuck Downing and Pat Bermel.

The audit started by opening the Charter Oak envelope.

“All the ballots were hand counted to make sure that it matched what the precinct said they had,” Pieper said.

“We also matched that up with the tape that was run from the machine on election night.”

The tape, the number on the envelope and the hand count all came out to the same number: 302.

Then the ballots were sorted and counted according to each candidate for governor; those numbers were matched to the tape from the machine.

The constitutional amendment votes were checked the same way.

“It was 100% accurate,” Pieper said. “It’s a testament to the machines counting accurately – and our precinct workers doing their end-of-night reporting correctly. It worked the way it was supposed to work.”

Don Lyons observed the process for the Democratic Party; no one from the Republican Party attended the audit.

“The audit shows that the election machines are doing their jobs, everything is accurate, and we can trust the process,” Pieper said. “Iowa is lucky to have the paper ballot. We can always go back and see what was on a ballot, and that the numbers match up with what the machines read. It’s a good feeling to know that nothing was tampered with and it was all accurate.”

On Tuesday, the Crawford County Board of Supervisors canvassed all of the election results.

Each precinct’s results, as recorded by precinct workers, were compared to the machine-recorded totals.

Board Chairman Kyle Schultz said the only anomaly was that one precinct tally book recorded 10 write-in votes but the machine tape showed 11.

The issue was due to human error; the machine tape showed an image of the write-in area on the ballot in question and the name written in.

The discrepancy was fixed and all of the other totals were found to be correct.