Election coverage by Lee Enterprises journalists

Democratic and Republican primaries for U.S. Senate

Republican primary for state auditor

Democratic primary for secretary of state

Franken wins Democrats’ Senate primary; Grassley easily wins over Carlin

by Erin Murphy, Gazette Des Moines Bureau

The admiral will lead Iowa Democrats into this fall’s U.S. Senate campaign.

In something of an upset, Mike Franken, a U.S. Navy veteran from Sioux City, earned the Democratic nomination Tuesday in Iowa’s U.S. Senate campaign, handily beating former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids.

Franken, who was runner-up in the 2020 Democratic primary for another Iowa U.S. Senate seat, made his second attempt count. As of shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, with 79 of the state’s 99 counties reporting, Franken had secured 55.3% of the votes cast by Iowa Democrats, according to preliminary state elections results.

With his victory, Franken earned a date with longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley in this fall’s Nov. 8 general election.

“Tonight, you have bestowed upon me a great honor. And I assume the responsibility to win this election,” Franken told a meeting of a few dozen supporters Tuesday night at a junior high school in Des Moines. “What must happen, is we must beat Chuck Grassley.”

Finkenauer, a former congresswoman and the perceived leader coming into this campaign, had 39.8% of the vote.

At roughly 9:30 p.m. at her campaign’s event in Cedar Rapids, Finkenauer thanked her supporters, telling them she had just congratulated the retired admiral for running “one heck of a race.”

“He won in a way that will bring Democrats together to do what has to be done — beat Chuck Grassley,” she told about two dozen supporters who had gathered at NewBo City Market.

Finkenauer, who suffered her second defeat in as many election cycles, told the disappointed backers that because of what the three Democrats did in the primary, “talking to folks, educating people about Chuck Grassley and what he has become, a Democrat will beat that man.”

Glenn Hurst, a physician from Minden and a third Democratic candidate, had earned 4.8% of the vote.

Grassley staved off a primary challenge Tuesday, winning with 74.1% of the votes by Iowa Republicans that were counted as of Tuesday night. Jim Carlin, a lawyer and state legislator from Sioux City, had received 25.8% of the vote.

The 88-year-old Grassley is seeking an eighth, six-year term in the U.S. Senate.

“Quite a victory. I love serving the people of Iowa,” Grassley said in an audio statement distributed by his campaign. “Now that the primary’s over, I want everybody to unite so we can have a big victory in November. A big victory in Iowa contributes to Republicans taking over control of the United States Senate and House of Representatives.”

Grassley will enter the general election campaign as the favorite. His six re-election campaign victories have been by a staggering average of 35% points.

Grassley’s campaign was quick Tuesday night to allege that Franken is the “most liberal Iowa Democrat nominee in history,” and asserted that Franken will be “another yes-man for (Democratic President Joe) Biden’s radical liberal policies that put America on the wrong track.”

Republicans will seek to pair Franken with Biden in voters’ eyes because the president has low approval ratings in Iowa. Just 35% of Iowans approve of Biden’s performance as president while 59 disapprove, according to the most recent Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, from early March.

Franken, who grew up in Lebanon, Iowa, argued throughout the primary campaign that he was best-equipped to face Grassley in this fall’s general election, that he was better-suited than Finkenauer or Hurst to woo middle-of-the-road Iowa voters, and perhaps even pick off some Republicans who feel Grassley has been in the U.S. Senate for too long.

On the campaign trail, Franken has highlighted his public service in the U.S. Navy — he retired as an admiral. In addition to his command positions, he also worked in the Pentagon for the U.S. Department of Defense, and on U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy’s staff.

“Time for change. Iowans want something different. Too much of that. Something new,” Franken told reporters Tuesday night. “I represent a person who’s a humanitarian, who’s gifted in describing what kind of infrastructure the state can do. I’m a farmer at root. I’m a grandson of homesteaders. I think that relates to Iowans. And being in the military, that was an occupation that sets well for this as well.”

Grassley has argued that his experience and tenure in the U.S. Senate are vital to Iowans. He has noted that if he is elected to the Senate and Republicans retain the majority, he would return as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which among other things holds hearings on federal judicial nominations including for the U.S. Supreme Court.

“So we work hard between now and November the 8th, and by doing that, we will save America from the bad policies of the socialistic endeavors of the progressive left, which President Biden has succumbed to,” Grassley said in an audio statement.

James Q. Lynch of The Gazette Des Moines Bureau contributed to this article.

State Auditor primary – Halbur and Hanusa

Todd Halbur, a former state government worker from Clive, appeared to win a close race Tuesday night in the Republican primary in the campaign for state auditor.

At just before midnight, with all but one of the state’s 99 counties reporting, Halbur led Mary Ann Hanusa, 51 to 48.7%, according to preliminary state results.

Hanusa, a former state legislator from Council Bluffs, in a statement congratulated Halbur on his victory.

“Todd Halbur and I ran a spirited campaign for state auditor and I congratulate him on his primary win,” Hanusa said in the statement. “I am honored by the support of so many Iowans who responded to our message of public service over politics and of restoring credibility and trust to the auditor’s office. I will be forever grateful for their confidence in me.”

Halbur will challenge incumbent Democratic State Auditor Rob Sand in this fall’s Nov. 8 general election.

During the primary campaign, Halbur said he believes the reporting of fraud, waste and abuse across all government agencies in Iowa needs more training and streamlining. He proposed an anonymous, third-party 800-number for Iowans to report abuses.

Halbur also wants to increase the frequency of state audits of smaller local governmental agencies. Currently, Iowa communities under 2,000 population with a budget of less than $1 million are audited at least once every eight years.

“This is way too long between audits,” Halbur said during the campaign. “I would work with the Legislature to move this to every two years so we would be able to catch any errors, omissions or fraud quicker, in order for us to take corrective action and save the taxpayer money.”

Sand is completing his first, four-year term as auditor and is seeking re-election.

Secretary of State primary: Linn County auditor Joel Miller wins Democratic nomination

He will face Secretary of State Paul Pate in general election

by Gage Miskimen, The Gazette

In a primary battle of two county auditors, Democrat Joel Miller on Tuesday won his party’s nomination for secretary of state.

Miller, the Linn County auditor since 2007, bested Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker in the Democratic primary.

He will face Secretary of State Paul Pate, a former Cedar Rapids mayor, in the Nov. 8 general election.

Miller, a former Robins mayor and city council member, said he is running to be an advocate for Iowa voters, adding he is displeased with voting laws the Iowa Legislature has passed in recent years.

“I’m running to make voting easy again,” Miller told The Gazette recently.

Miller said he was motivated to run after being sued by former President Donald Trump’s campaign during the 2020 election campaign. A judge sided with the Trump campaign, invalidating around 50,000 absentee ballot request forms that Miller had mailed to voters

“ … It was unfair to be sued over trying to do the right thing,” he said. “I was making sure people participated in our elections and democracy. … The reason for the suit wasn’t necessarily because I didn’t follow the rules, but to cause confusion and suppress voters.”

In March, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 413 that shortened the early voting period from 29 to 20 days; added rules about how absentee ballots can be returned and limited county auditors’ authority within the election process.

Iowa Republicans, who control the Legislature, previously shortened the early voting period from 40 days to 29 days in 2017 with the Voter ID law.