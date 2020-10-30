Election day just around the corner; auditor's office open tomorrow

Months of campaigning have led up to the November 3 general election, now just four days away.
Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m.-9 p.m.
Before Tuesday, people can still vote early. The auditor’s office will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday, October 31).
Monday at 5 p.m. is the absentee in-person voting deadline.
Where to vote? Following is a list of precincts and polling places.
Charter Oak
Townships: Charter Oak, Hanover and Willow; includes city of Charter Oak
Poll at Charter Oak Community Club, 33 Main St.
DCAB
Townships: Paradise, Boyer and Union; includes cities of Dow City, Arion and Buck Grove
Poll at Brasel Building, 101 Franklin St. S., Dow City
Denison Ward 1 and Denison Ward 2
Includes city of Denison
Poll at Boulders Conference Center, 2507 Boulders Drive
Denison Ward 3
Townships: Goodrich; includes city of Denison
Support Local Journalism
Poll at Boulders Conference Center
Northeast
Townships: Stockholm, Jackson, Milford and Westside; includes cities of Vail, Westside and Deloit
Poll at Vail Community Building, 309 Main St.
Southeast
Townships: East Boyer, Hayes, Nishnabotna and Iowa; includes cities of Manilla and Aspinwall
Poll at Manilla Fire Station, 553 Main St., Manilla
SRK
Townships: Soldier, Morgan and Otter Creek; includes cities of Schleswig, Ricketts and Kiron
Poll at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Glad St., Schleswig
Find your precinct
If you’re not sure what precinct you live in, go to the Secretary of State’s polling place search page at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.
The Crawford County Auditor’s office – www.crawfordcounty.iowa.gov/auditor/ - has a wealth of information about the election and voting and has copies of sample ballots online.
After the polls close on Tuesday, the Denison Bulletin and Review (www.DBRnews.com) will post election results as soon as they are available.
See PDF attached to this post for a list of candidates. Double click on the PDF after opening it or download the PDF to see all three pages.
Also note the PDF about the Extension Council candidates.