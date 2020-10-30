Election day just around the corner; auditor's office open tomorrow

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Poll at Boulders Conference Center

Northeast

Townships: Stockholm, Jackson, Milford and Westside; includes cities of Vail, Westside and Deloit

Poll at Vail Community Building, 309 Main St.

Southeast

Townships: East Boyer, Hayes, Nishnabotna and Iowa; includes cities of Manilla and Aspinwall

Poll at Manilla Fire Station, 553 Main St., Manilla

SRK

Townships: Soldier, Morgan and Otter Creek; includes cities of Schleswig, Ricketts and Kiron

Poll at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 501 Glad St., Schleswig

Find your precinct

If you’re not sure what precinct you live in, go to the Secretary of State’s polling place search page at sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx.

The Crawford County Auditor’s office – www.crawfordcounty.iowa.gov/auditor/ - has a wealth of information about the election and voting and has copies of sample ballots online.