Election deadlines this week

The deadline for voter pre-registration for the November 4 general election is 5 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, October 24.
This deadline applies to registration in person, including registration at driver’s license stations or agencies or by mail.
Voters may register online until 11:59 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m., October 24.
The Crawford County Auditor’s office will be open on Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to the auditor’s office, through late Thursday afternoon of this week, 3,386 absentee ballot requests were received; 2,439 absentee ballots were received (including in-office voting); and 384 individuals voted at the auditor’s office.