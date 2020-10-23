Election deadlines this week

The deadline for voter pre-registration for the November 4 general election is 5 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, October 24.

This deadline applies to registration in person, including registration at driver’s license stations or agencies or by mail.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Voters may register online until 11:59 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m., October 24.

The Crawford County Auditor’s office will be open on Saturday, October 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.