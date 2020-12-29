Eller, Dreibelbis exit CCMH Board of Trustees

Last week’s meeting of the Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) Board of Trustees was the last meeting for Tom Eller and Linda Dreibelbis as trustees.
Eller had been on the board for 12 years and Dreibelbis for six.
Both entered the board in tumultuous times for the hospital – and both said CCMH is now on the right path.
Dreibelbis was elected in 2014 following the resignations of trustees Virgie Dieber-Henningsen and Carol Swanson.
Swanson directed numerous accusations at former CCMH President and CEO Bill Bruce at the October 2014 Board of Trustees meeting; Swanson and Dieber-Henningsen resigned prior to a special board meeting called on November 1, 2014; later investigation by the board of trustees did not find corroboration for the accusations.
Swanson and Dieber-Henningsen remained on the ballot for the November 4, 2014 election, but voters replaced them with Dreibelbis and Tom Gustafson.
Gustafson was reelected to the board last month. Amy Schultz and David Reisz will next month take the seats vacated by Eller and Dreibelbis.
Dreibelbis said she did not feel any pressure from the situation when she joined the board in 2014.
“I think the ones that were more affected by it were the trustees that were already in there,” she said. “I didn’t feel any pressure; I felt I was elected to do the best job I could.”
She said she felt comfortable in a situation in which she could learn as she went.
“I thought that with my medical background it might be something I might be a good fit with,” Dreibelbis said. “That’s one of the reasons I ran.”
Dreibelbis had a long career as a nurse before retiring in 2002.
She said she enjoyed serving on the hospital committees and approached it as a learning experience.
“When you work at the hospital you know that aspect of it, but you don’t know the behind the scenes of what is going on there,” she said. “Sometimes that explains a lot of what happens to you as an employee.”
She said some issues she dealt with as a trustee brought stress, “but that sort of comes with any position that you have.”
Dreibelbis said CCMH is on the right track today.
“Bill (Bruce) did a good job and now that Erin (Muck, current CCMH president and CEO) is in there, she’s kept the hospital on top of everything through the COVID crisis,” she said.
CCMH will move ahead with Muck’s leadership, Dreibelbis said.
Her recommendation for the incoming trustees is to do what she did.
“Just go and ask questions and learn,” Dreibelbis said. “Those first few months are kind of confusing; with any new position you have to learn what’s going on and a lot of it is just ‘learn as you go.’”
She said CCMH has turned the situation around from 20 years ago.
“There are a lot of people in town that remember the way it used to be and have long memories, and I think the hospital is gradually overcoming that,” Dreibelbis said. “There was a time, many years ago, when I probably wouldn’t even have stopped at the hospital here, but it’s come a long ways from that time. The hospital did not have a good reputation. There were many people in town that would not go to the hospital that since then have slowly changed their minds and realized the hospital is on the right track. With Erin I’m sure it will stay there.”
Eller was elected to the CCMH Board of Trustees in 2008 during the protracted fight about construction of the new hospital.
“At that time there was the board that wanted to build a new hospital, which eventually it did,” Eller said. “My concern was very simple – I did not think that the board had the business base to build it. I did not think that we (CCMH) had the revenues to sustain the new hospital. That is why I opposed it.”
Eller said the new hospital was a done deal from the standpoint of the Board of Trustees when he joined, but many people were very much against building a new hospital.
Since that time, the board has faced the issue of finding and expanding the areas of service that could pay for the hospital, he said.
“And that has been done,” Eller said. “It’s successful at this point, yes, and it’s wonderful that it happened.”
Any number of decisions contributed to the turnaround at CCMH, but Eller particularly credits a focus on the hospital maintaining a technological edge.
“For instance, in radiology we have state-of-the-art equipment, we have state-of-the-art equipment in medical technology and we’ve added providers in various lines where we did not offer service before,” he said.
“One thing that is important right now is I think the hospital is going to keep a strong drive for state-of-the-art technology and I think that is at the heart of the hospital.”
He said the emphasis on technology was not as strong 12 years ago as it is now.
The entire board and upper management have been responsible in addressing problems and bringing new ideas forward, he said.
“I was very pleasantly surprised that we were able to overcome a very difficult financial situation,” Eller said.
CCMH today has a strong leadership team, he said.
“The hospital now is in the strongest position it has been in since the hospital was built,” he said.
He doesn’t have any regrets about stepping away from his role as a trustee at the age of 78 and he won’t miss being on the board.