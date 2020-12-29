Eller, Dreibelbis exit CCMH Board of Trustees

She said CCMH has turned the situation around from 20 years ago.

“There are a lot of people in town that remember the way it used to be and have long memories, and I think the hospital is gradually overcoming that,” Dreibelbis said. “There was a time, many years ago, when I probably wouldn’t even have stopped at the hospital here, but it’s come a long ways from that time. The hospital did not have a good reputation. There were many people in town that would not go to the hospital that since then have slowly changed their minds and realized the hospital is on the right track. With Erin I’m sure it will stay there.”

Eller was elected to the CCMH Board of Trustees in 2008 during the protracted fight about construction of the new hospital.

“At that time there was the board that wanted to build a new hospital, which eventually it did,” Eller said. “My concern was very simple – I did not think that the board had the business base to build it. I did not think that we (CCMH) had the revenues to sustain the new hospital. That is why I opposed it.”

Eller said the new hospital was a done deal from the standpoint of the Board of Trustees when he joined, but many people were very much against building a new hospital.