EMS golf tournament on September 10

Funds will go to support county volunteer services

The service leaders for volunteer EMS agencies meet every month at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) to discuss updates to policies, procedures and protocols.

“Something that came up during one of those meetings is that a fundraiser wouldn’t hurt a single one of these volunteer services,” said Kelby Eck, CCMH director of emergency services.

“So we decided on a golf tournament to raise funds and help these folks get the equipment and the education they need to do the job appropriately and serve the community.”

The EMS charity golf tournament will take place on September 10 at the Schleswig Golf Course.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

The entry fee is $75 per person and $300 for a team of four.

“All the proceeds will be divided equally between the eight volunteer (EMS) agencies in Crawford County,” Eck said.

Donations of all types are welcome.

“Anybody and everybody is more than welcome to pitch in for donations for either the winners or prizes,” he said. “If you just want to donate to the EMS team, this is a great time to do so. We’re taking any items, cash donations, and food donations. We’re going to serve a supper that afternoon while teams are cycling through the clubhouse as they finish up their golf for the day.”

Eck said volunteer EMS services across the board – not just in Crawford County – need public support.

“This is one of our ideas that we came up with together as a group to try to get some better education, scholarships, learning opportunities, and better equipment for the county; things that aren’t coming directly out of taxpayer funding,” Eck said. “This is another way for the community to give back to the people that serve them.”

Eck said he is motivated by the selflessness of county EMS volunteers.

“As soon as those (alert) tones start to drop, every one of them will run, not walk, to lend a hand to some folks that they don’t know,” he said. “I feel like we’re finally giving them the recognition they’ve deserved from day one. This is really a great way for us to make sure they have what they need to perform those tasks that we ask them to perform at all hours of the day.”

He also expects some fun will be had on the golf course.

“It’s going to be a blast,” Eck said. “We’re going to have pin prizes on at least five out of the nine holes – that’s just with donations we have standing right now. Everybody should really enjoy themselves on a nice Saturday in September.”

Eck would like to see the tournament become an annual EMS services benefit event that would cycle among the county’s golf courses.

“Hopefully, we can continue this,” he said. “If we have a good turnout this year, we can make it happen every year.”