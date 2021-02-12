Encouraging news: CCMH positivity rate continues to fall

The two-week positive COVID-19 case rate at Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) was 10.3% as of Thursday, which was a decrease from 16.1% in the previous two-week period, according to Heather Rasmussen, CCMH executive director of care integration.
The CCMH positivity rate for February was 11.8% as of Thursday.
“To get some perspective, this time in January we were at 24.8%,” Rasmussen said.
She described the decline in the rate as “encouraging.”
The clinics at CCMH remain busy and testing continues at about the same pace as in recent weeks, she said.
“Testing is the same; we’re just having fewer positives, which is a good thing obviously,” Rasmussen said.
The arrival of a possible spike from Super Bowl parties is not yet known and Rasmussen said she definitely doesn’t want to give anyone a false sense of security.
CCMH received 150 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week.
“We’re anticipating 100 more through February, each week,” she said.
The hospital is required to administer all the doses received.
“We are absolutely getting every single dose that we get out there,” Rasmussen said. “It’s still dependent on the allocation; if we anticipate 100, we might get 100, but we might get 50; we might get 150. We just don’t know until we have it in our hands.”
She said Crawford County Public Health has been working hard to get the vaccine to CCMH.
“We really appreciate their efforts,” Rasmussen said.
At the end of this week, CCMH will have given 190 doses of the vaccine, which includes the doses given in the first two phases of the state-directed vaccination process.
Rasmussen said CCMH had been working for many months on a plan to implement vaccination clinics.
“I couldn’t be any more proud of the clinic,” she said. “The process is phenomenal. Kudos to the clinic staff for getting it set up so well.”
Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, noted that all COVID-related safety restrictions will remain in place at the hospital.
“While we have great respect for the governor and her recent proclamation, some of the restrictions that she lifted are restrictions that the state had put in place,” Luensmann said. “It doesn’t mean individual businesses, including the hospital, aren’t going to continue to operate the way we have in the past.”
CCMH patients and visitors should still expect to wear a mask, social distance and frequently use hand sanitizer.
“Those are things we are still going to do until some point in the unforeseeable future,” he said. “Until things get remarkably better, we’re going to continue to ask our patients and visitors to continue to follow those guidelines when they are in the hospital.”