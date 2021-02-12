Encouraging news: CCMH positivity rate continues to fall

She said Crawford County Public Health has been working hard to get the vaccine to CCMH.

“We really appreciate their efforts,” Rasmussen said.

At the end of this week, CCMH will have given 190 doses of the vaccine, which includes the doses given in the first two phases of the state-directed vaccination process.

Rasmussen said CCMH had been working for many months on a plan to implement vaccination clinics.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of the clinic,” she said. “The process is phenomenal. Kudos to the clinic staff for getting it set up so well.”

Don Luensmann, CCMH executive director of marketing and development, noted that all COVID-related safety restrictions will remain in place at the hospital.

“While we have great respect for the governor and her recent proclamation, some of the restrictions that she lifted are restrictions that the state had put in place,” Luensmann said. “It doesn’t mean individual businesses, including the hospital, aren’t going to continue to operate the way we have in the past.”

CCMH patients and visitors should still expect to wear a mask, social distance and frequently use hand sanitizer.