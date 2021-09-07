Epidemiologist native to Denion says vaccines effective

“Since one case of disease leads to potentially tens or hundreds of cases downstream, if you can eliminate one infection, you can prevent tens or hundreds of infections from arising,” she said.

Immunity from the vaccine is better than immunity from getting COVID because of the dangers of the disease, she said.

“Waiting for everyone to get COVID rather than to get a vaccine that we know is safe and effective will inevitably lead to unnecessary illness and death,” Kastner said.

“The data coming from people that have had a natural infection suggests that having COVID does result in neutralizing antibodies similar to that as from vaccination, but the antibody level from a natural infection seems to fall rather rapidly. Accordingly, immunity from natural infection seems short lived. In many countries, the guidance is that, after a natural infection, your immunity lasts for about 6 months and then vaccination is recommended. One dose of vaccine following a natural infection seems to provide the most robust protection.”

She said individuals can’t get COVID from the vaccines because the vaccines don’t contain any live virus.

Social media has provided a flood of information and misinformation about the pandemic, Kastner said.