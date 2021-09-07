Epidemiologist native to Denion says vaccines effective

Layered approach needed to reduce COVID risk
“The current vaccines are very effective at protecting us from severe disease,” said Randee Kastner, who is an associate director of epidemiology at Takeda Vaccines in Washington, D.C.
Kastner is a 2004 graduate of Denison High School.
She has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Johns Hopkins University, a master’s degree in Control of Infectious Diseases from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and a PhD in epidemiology from the Swiss Tropical Institute.
No vaccine is ever 100% effective for an entire population, but the COVID vaccines we have protect us against the worst outcomes of COVID-19, she said.
“With the emergence of the Delta variant, we do see some reduction in the current vaccines’ ability to provide overall protection against COVID infection, but in most cases, the infections that occur in vaccinated individuals (known as breakthrough infections) are mild/moderate or asymptomatic,” she said. “The vaccines still protect very well against severe COVID, which includes COVID leading to hospitalization and death. And indeed, if you look at ICUs in the U.S., they are currently filled with unvaccinated individuals.”
Kastner said that claims that the vaccines weren’t properly tested, or that they are “experimental,” are not true.
“The vaccines went through the same levels of review and testing as other vaccines but, due to the nature of the pandemic, certain barriers to development, related to funding and manufacturing, were removed,” she said.
The available vaccines in the United States have completed clinical trials and have been authorized for emergency use; the Pfizer vaccine recently received full approval from the FDA, she noted.
“Real world” studies (outside of clinical trials) continue on the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines, which is standard practice for vaccines, Kastner said.
“As of September 5, 2021, 374 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., so there’s already a tremendous amount of data on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines,” she said.
Vaccination is important now more than ever due to the emergence of the Delta variant, she said.
The Delta variant is now the dominant variant in the United States and many other countries.
“The Delta variant is inherently more transmissible,” Kastner said. “There’s a term in epidemiology which reflects the level of transmissibility of a virus. The Delta variant has a reproduction number between 5 and 8, which means that, without any protective measures, one individual infected with the Delta variant is, on average, likely to infect between 5 and 8 other individuals. With the original Wuhan strain of COVID, an infected individual was likely to infect between 2.4 and 2.6 people.”
She said the United States is nowhere near reaching “herd immunity,” which is the level of immunity, resulting either from vaccination or natural infection, necessary to interrupt transmission of the virus so that the pandemic would no longer be sustainable.
“The higher the reproduction number of the virus, the higher the proportion of the population that needs to be immune to achieve herd immunity,” Kastner said. “Because of the emergence of the Delta variant, nearly all states are now experiencing very high levels of community transmission. Despite vaccine availability, case numbers are high and threaten health system capacity in many states.”
She said a layered approach is needed to reduce the risk from the coronavirus.
“There are many things we can do to protect ourselves from COVID: vaccines, masking, physical distancing, ventilation, testing, quarantine and isolation, hand washing, and disinfecting. But since no tool is perfect, we need a multi-layered strategy to reduce risk,” Kastner said.
“A model used to explain this is the ‘Swiss cheese model.’ Just like in Swiss cheese, every layer has holes/imperfections in which the virus can get through. Those holes can be bigger or smaller depending on the type of intervention and level of compliance.”
Taken together, the available tools have not just an additive effect but an exponential impact.
“Since one case of disease leads to potentially tens or hundreds of cases downstream, if you can eliminate one infection, you can prevent tens or hundreds of infections from arising,” she said.
Immunity from the vaccine is better than immunity from getting COVID because of the dangers of the disease, she said.
“Waiting for everyone to get COVID rather than to get a vaccine that we know is safe and effective will inevitably lead to unnecessary illness and death,” Kastner said.
“The data coming from people that have had a natural infection suggests that having COVID does result in neutralizing antibodies similar to that as from vaccination, but the antibody level from a natural infection seems to fall rather rapidly. Accordingly, immunity from natural infection seems short lived. In many countries, the guidance is that, after a natural infection, your immunity lasts for about 6 months and then vaccination is recommended. One dose of vaccine following a natural infection seems to provide the most robust protection.”
She said individuals can’t get COVID from the vaccines because the vaccines don’t contain any live virus.
Social media has provided a flood of information and misinformation about the pandemic, Kastner said.
“Social media allows expert voices - and disinformation - to be amplified, which often gives the impression of greater confusion than exists,” she said. “Just because a person is a physician does not mean they’re qualified to speak to scientific and public health issues related to COVID.”
She recommends that individuals exercise skepticism toward social media posts.
“Instead, seek out the most credible sources of information available – that’s The World Health Organization, the CDC, and major universities. That’s who you should trust on these issues,” Kastner said.
“The people you should trust are those that have devoted their careers to science and public health, and who have worked on infectious diseases and public health long before the pandemic ever emerged. Their views reflect the primary goal of protecting health and safety and their recommendations will reflect what we know from the science as of that moment. Their guidance will necessarily evolve over time as we learn more and as the situation changes.”