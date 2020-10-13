Erv Pauley left his mark on the community

“He didn’t miss many of those,” he said.

Tom Gustafson, also an attorney, came to Denison 45 years ago and met Erv and Thelma nearly right away.

“Erv was always so friendly, so easy to meet,” Gustafson said. “You couldn’t be in the same room with Erv without meeting him and knowing him.

“He was one of those people, throughout the entire time that I knew Erv, he called me ‘Tommy,’ and that always stuck. That was just Erv’s way of being friendly, and I always considered a sign that he liked me and he thought of me as a friend, and to me, that was extremely special.”

Gustafson also witnessed Erv’s friendliness toward others and his willingness to help others.

“I’m not sure there would be anybody in this world I would think more likely to do whatever he could to help you than Erv. If a person needed help, he was the person that was going to come forward. You could always count on Erv and his family.”

Gustafson said Erv’s personality operated on a pretty even keel and that he was always mild mannered to him and always polite.

“He and Thelma were the perfect pair, I always thought. They complemented each other very nicely,” he said.