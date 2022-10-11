Funeral services for Ethel Bockelmann, 98, of Denison, will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Denison with visitation from 9-10 a.m. Burial will be at St. Clair Cemetery in Ute.
She died Sunday, October 9, at Exira Care Center.
Survivors include her daughter, Chrystal Zobel, of Audubon; three sons, Eugene Bockelmann, of Fort Dodge, Richard Bockelmann, of Denison, and Mark Bockelmann, of Denison; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The Huebner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.