The 60th anniversary of Eventide in Denison will be celebrated on April 5 with a campus-wide open house.

“We’re having an open house for tours of any of the buildings,” said Christine Kragel, Eventide community relations/foundation director.

“That includes Gracewell Nursing Facility, Silveridge Assisted Living, Realife Cooperative and Heritage Heights. Visitors are welcome to come and go as they please in any or all of the four buildings.”

Cookies and light refreshments will be available.

“We hear a lot from community members saying they missed the grand opening for Gracewell and they haven’t had a chance to come in, so we’re providing a chance to come in and check it out and see what we offer,” Kragel said.

Staff members will be on hand in each of the buildings to provide information on walking tours.

“It depends how people come in whether we go in groups or with individuals,” she said.

Eventide started out as two long wings with a connecting dining hall.

The first resident moved in on April 1, 1963.

The large circular addition, visible on the hill just east of 20th Street on Highway 30, was added in 1966.

The circular addition added a sub-porch and a chapel to Eventide’s offerings.

In 1985, Eventide Senior Housing, now called Heritage Heights, was added to provide housing for lower-income seniors.

An Alzheimer’s unit was opened at Eventide in 1991.

Eventide purchased the property where the old Denison swimming pool was located on 20th Street and constructed Realife Cooperative in 1993.

The old football field on 20th was purchased in 1999 for construction of Silveridge Assisted Living; construction began in 2010 and the facility opened in 2011.

Planning for Gracewell began almost as soon as Silveridge opened, Kragel said.

“It was a very lengthy process,” she noted.

The former Crawford County Memorial Hospital site was purchased in 2015.

Gracewell opened in March 2022.

Kragel said Eventide doesn’t have any future plans to be made public at present.

“We are just beginning the thought process of what could be next as far as our mission and our vision,” she said.