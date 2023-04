LEFT: Residents of Silveridge enjoy a meal in the sunny dining room on Wednesday, open house day for the Eventide Campus. BELOW: Christine Kragel, Eventide community relations/foundation director, takes Kristi Stephens and Missy Crawford, and Missy’s son, Kane, on a tour of Gracewell. Eventide hosted a campus-wide open house on Wednesday, April 5, in recognition of the 60th anniversary of Eventide in Denison.