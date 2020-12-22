Eventide Foundation Christmas appeal is underway

“Every dollar helps, especially during a stressful year,” Kragel said.

In general, the foundation collects funds to support the Eventide Campus wherever there is a need, she said.

“A common financial support (from the foundation) could be for equipment that hasn’t been budgeted for,” Kragel said.

“They also provide tuition assistance for some of our staff who are maybe LPNs (licensed practical nurse) who are looking to become RNs (registered nurse) or CNAs (certified nursing assistant) looking to become LPNs.”

The foundation also provides tuition for other individuals who want to further their education in a way that will support the campus.

“The foundation is here to support the Eventide campus in any way that’s needed,” Kragel said.

The largest gift the foundation has given to date was a $1 million gift in support of Eventide’s “Grow Bold with Us” campaign for the construction of a new nursing home.

“We want to make sure that people know the foundation is here and it supports such an important business in our county and an important population,” she said.