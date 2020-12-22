Eventide Foundation Christmas appeal is underway

“This year, in general, has been tough on a lot of people,” said Christine Kragel, Eventide Community Relations/Foundation director.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has had an impact this year on the foundation’s revenue and on Eventide’s expenses.
The annual Eventide Foundation Christmas appeal is a way for community members to help support Eventide’s mission.
“Our costs have been skyrocketing,” she said. “We have been buying PPE (personal protective equipment) that was never needed before.”
PPE has been needed in large quantities because of the length of the pandemic.
Staffing has also had to adjust.
“We have dedicated staffing, of course,” Kragel said. “That means we need more staff on hand because they’re staying in certain areas rather than moving back and forth as they may have in the past.”
Staff members are spending more time with individual residents; more staff members have been needed as a result.
“Our costs have gone up significantly and we’re seeing a lower census,” she said. “The number of people in our nursing home at this time seems to be a little bit lower than we expected and budgeted for.”
The foundation provided funds for the purchase of iPads to facilitate communication between residents and family members who aren’t allowed to enter the building due to COVID restrictions.
“Every dollar helps, especially during a stressful year,” Kragel said.
In general, the foundation collects funds to support the Eventide Campus wherever there is a need, she said.
“A common financial support (from the foundation) could be for equipment that hasn’t been budgeted for,” Kragel said.
“They also provide tuition assistance for some of our staff who are maybe LPNs (licensed practical nurse) who are looking to become RNs (registered nurse) or CNAs (certified nursing assistant) looking to become LPNs.”
The foundation also provides tuition for other individuals who want to further their education in a way that will support the campus.
“The foundation is here to support the Eventide campus in any way that’s needed,” Kragel said.
The largest gift the foundation has given to date was a $1 million gift in support of Eventide’s “Grow Bold with Us” campaign for the construction of a new nursing home.
“We want to make sure that people know the foundation is here and it supports such an important business in our county and an important population,” she said.
“All the dollars that are provided through the foundation and the appeals are all spent locally. They support a lot of employees and the elderly.”
She said the community has provided good support to Eventide this year.
“We’ve had emotional support and words of encouragement,” Kragel said. “We’re blessed to have that as well.”
Tax deductible gifts may be made payable to the Eventide Foundation.
Contact Eventide at 712-263-3114 for more information.