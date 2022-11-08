Events in Denison to honor veterans on Friday

Veterans Day will be celebrated on Friday, November 11, with a number of events in Denison.

A free breakfast for all veterans, spouses, first responders and law enforcement officials will take place at Boulders Conference Center in Denison. The hours are 6-10 a.m. Boulders Conference Center is hosting the event. See the Hy-Vee advertisement on Page 8 of this week’s AdVisor for more information.

Denison Middle School will host a brunch for veterans beginning at 7 a.m.

Denison Elementary School on 20th Street is inviting veterans and spouses to its ceremony, which will take place from 8:45 to 9:30 a.m. Veterans and spouses are invited to come early at 8:15 a.m. for Scooters coffee and some homemade cookies.