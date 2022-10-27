Every combination of ballot tested

The Crawford County Auditor’s Office spent Thursday morning this week conducting a public test of the machines that will be used during the November 8 election.

HR, Payroll and Election Deputy Amy Pieper and Deputy Auditor - Accounts Payable Michele Mathies set up the machines in the first floor conference room at the Crawford County Courthouse and ran each through a set of tests designed to see if they would properly record the results of ballots filled out correctly and incorrectly.

“For example, if there is a ballot that is voted properly but the person wants to vote just for the governor, that leaves a whole bunch of races open,” Pieper said.

“We want to make sure that the machine doesn’t count anything other than the governor vote.”

Another example would be a ballot in which an “overvote” is cast for governor; in the case of the test on Thursday, a ballot was run with all three candidates selected and a name added to the write-in space for governor, with all other races voted properly.

“We make sure it doesn’t count that (governor’s) race at all because they overvoted – but it counts the others,” she said.

Requirements for testing are set by Iowa Code.

One type of test is “system-specific.”

“Since these are Unisyn machines, we have guidelines we use to test these specific machines to make sure they’re recognizing overvotes, undervotes, and blank ballots,” Pieper said.

They also test to make sure the machines will read ballots inserted in any orientation.

A second type of testing is called “systematic.”

In these tests, the machine is checked with ballots filled out in any possible combination of votes to make sure the machine will accept the ballots and read each correctly.

Some wards have just one ballot to test – but others have multiple ballots that have to be fully tested one at a time.

“We have to do this for every ballot style,” Pieper said.

The machines print their test results on a paper ribbon; vote totals for each candidate are checked against a list of vote totals prepared prior to the test.

If a machine does not work properly, Unisyn will be contacted to repair it.

Pieper noted that the county’s voting machines are not connected to the internet in any way.

No one showed up to watch the test, notice of which was published in the October 21 Denison Review and on the Crawford County, Iowa, Elections Facebook page.