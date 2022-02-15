Everything and the kitchen sink: Schleswig Community Building Kitchen fundraiser

The kitchen in the Schleswig Community Building was put in when the building was built in 1949, according to Tim Bubke.

“It’s just time for an update,” Bubke said.

He and his wife, Lila, manage the building; a board runs the day-to-day operations.

“It’s basically outdated; we have to get a new sink and get new cupboards and just upgrade it,” he said.

The kitchen space is limited by furnaces on one side, the outside wall on another and by the position of the bar.

“I don’t know if we’ll make it a whole lot bigger,” Bubke said. “We just want to update it.”

A fundraiser will take place on Saturday, February 26, to raise money for the project.

A dinner provided by Lidderdale Catering will begin at 6:30 p.m.

“Next of Kin,” Schleswig resident Mike Redenius’s band, will perform from 8 to 11 p.m.

“I asked him if he would play if we had a fundraiser and he said ‘sure,’” Bubke said.

“Next of Kin” has played at the Community Building before.

“It must have been a long time ago because he remembers when we still had booths there,” he said. “And they’ve been gone for about 25 years.”

Tickets to the event are $25; tickets are $10 for individuals interested in going just for the music.

Bubke estimates that $20,000 to $25,000 will be needed.

The money will have to be raised well in advance because items like the cup boards will take at least 14 weeks to arrive from when they are ordered, he said.

“We’d like to have it done before the city’s 125th celebration in September 2024,” Bubke said. “But we’re not going to start anything until we have the funds raised.”

The building is used for Schleswig Community Club meetings, regular pancake and omelet breakfasts, wedding receptions, Easter Bunny and Santa Claus visits, Calf Show Days, craft show and other events.

“It gets used quite a bit, actually,” he said.

In the last few years, a lift was added and the bathrooms were upgraded to make the building handicap-accessible.