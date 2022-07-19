Exciting and entertaining events to close out the Crawford County Fair

Wednesday, July 20

Noon: Flag raising ceremony at fairgrounds entrance with veterans lunch to follow

1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse show at Expo Building

1:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA livestock judging contest; registration at 1 p.m.

5 p.m.: State Fair and Outstanding project photos taken in Events Center

6 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Search under grandstands

Thursday, July 21

8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA sheep show in show ring

10 a.m.: Senior Citizen Day in Morton Building

1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA goat show in show ring

5 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull, celebrity goat milking and family meal in show ring

6 p.m.: Garden tractor pull at grandstands; free admission

7 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse game event in Expo Building

Friday, July 22

8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA swine show in show ring

7 p.m.: car races at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 8-12, free for 5 and under

Saturday, July 23

8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA beef show in show ring

11 a.m.: Little Cutie Contest in Morton Building

3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA rabbit show in show ring

6 p.m.: Bacon Buddies in Expo Building

7 p.m.: Kandy Thompson concert near midway; free admission

8 p.m.: Boyer River Band near midway; free admission

10-11 p.m.: Karaoke with Kandy Thompson near midway; free admission

Sunday, July 24

10 a.m.: Henningsen/Lilleholm Memorial Jackpot Show in show ring

12:30 p.m.: Clover Kids stuffed animal show in Events Center

1 p.m.: Bottle calf open show in show ring

3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA All-Around Showmanship competition in show ring

4 p.m.: All exhibits released

3:30 p.m.: Enduro race starts at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under

7 p.m.: Figure-8 racing at grandstands, $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under

Note: Come for the enduro race and stay for the figure-8 races, one-time admission for both

Monday, July 25