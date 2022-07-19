Exciting and entertaining events to close out the Crawford County Fair

Wednesday, July 20
Noon: Flag raising ceremony at fairgrounds entrance with veterans lunch to follow
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse show at Expo Building
1:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA livestock judging contest; registration at 1 p.m.
5 p.m.: State Fair and Outstanding project photos taken in Events Center
6 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Search under grandstands
Thursday, July 21
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA sheep show in show ring
10 a.m.: Senior Citizen Day in Morton Building
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA goat show in show ring
5 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull, celebrity goat milking and family meal in show ring
6 p.m.: Garden tractor pull at grandstands; free admission
7 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse game event in Expo Building
Friday, July 22
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA swine show in show ring
7 p.m.: car races at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 8-12, free for 5 and under
Saturday, July 23
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA beef show in show ring
11 a.m.: Little Cutie Contest in Morton Building
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA rabbit show in show ring
6 p.m.: Bacon Buddies in Expo Building
7 p.m.: Kandy Thompson concert near midway; free admission
8 p.m.: Boyer River Band near midway; free admission
10-11 p.m.: Karaoke with Kandy Thompson near midway; free admission
Sunday, July 24
10 a.m.: Henningsen/Lilleholm Memorial Jackpot Show in show ring
12:30 p.m.: Clover Kids stuffed animal show in Events Center
1 p.m.: Bottle calf open show in show ring
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA All-Around Showmanship competition in show ring
4 p.m.: All exhibits released
3:30 p.m.: Enduro race starts at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under
7 p.m.: Figure-8 racing at grandstands, $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under
Note: Come for the enduro race and stay for the figure-8 races, one-time admission for both
Monday, July 25
9 a.m.: livestock sale in show ring