Express Yourself 2.0; Banda wants to bring Denison fashion show back this fall

Two years have passed since the Express Yourself 2019 Fashion Show took place at the Donna Reed Theater.
After a year in which most events were canceled or scaled back, Cynthia Banda is ready to return a fashion show to Denison in one form or another.
Banda grew up in Denison and graduated from Denison High School (DHS) in 2013. She has a degree in Family and Consumer Science from Iowa State University (ISU).
One possibility for this year would be to do the show as a virtual event, she said.
She and Irma Guzman, a 2019 DHS graduate who is currently studying fashion merchandising and marketing at ISU, have talked about using the social network TikTok as a platform.
“The whole reason for the first fashion show was to give youth something to do,” Banda said. “A lot of them have TikTok on their phones; these youth could become influencers within the community.”
The short videos could include fashion descriptions and suggestions for items that would work together; the videos could also be linked to businesses that sell the items or sponsor the show.
“It’s another way to engage people and people can always go back to the videos to get outfit ideas,” Banda said.
She said she would want the videos to be entertaining so people would want to go back and check out new videos that are posted.
Banda said that, given enough help, she would prefer to do a live show.
She likes working with others and feeding off the energy of a group.
“I like to be in the moment with other people,” she said.
She thinks the younger people in the community would likely be more excited for a live show.
“I definitely believe that a lot of youth are into fashion but there’s nothing really for them,” Banda said.
The fashion show could show them that, even in a small town, they can learn about fashion and put the knowledge to use.
Banda works at Denison Job Corps in placement.
She likes helping the students find jobs after they leave the program – and she believes the same skills she uses there will be helpful with the fashion show.
“I like helping people find what really fuels their passion,” Banda said. “I want to keep that creative part of the fashion show and have a platform to build on.”
She said the 2019 fashion show was a learning experience – and the main lesson was that she needs more help behind the scenes.
“It was hard to keep track of everybody,” she said.
Preproduction involved a lot of contact with parents, coordination of apparel sizing, and frequently acting as a transportation system.
“It was like having another job,” she said. “There are a lot of pieces to it.”
She could use help with those activities, and also with the staging of the show.
The look of the show would be helped tremendously by individuals interested in lighting the stage, running the projection system, and helping make contact with businesses and individuals that would support the event, she said.
Banda also wants people with good communication skills who see the value in encouraging young people to develop their areas of interest.
“We need individuals who want to mentor the youth who would be interested in modeling or doing short TikToks and showing them that it’s not just a little hobby – that you can take a career path in this,” Banda said.
She thinks the most realistic timeline for the next fashion show would be for it to take place in the fall.
“If we can get a good number of volunteers, we could do it in three to four months,” she said.
Individuals interested in participating on the stage or behind the scenes are encouraged to contact Banda at Cynthiadbanda@gmail.com.