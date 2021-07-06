Express Yourself 2.0; Banda wants to bring Denison fashion show back this fall

Two years have passed since the Express Yourself 2019 Fashion Show took place at the Donna Reed Theater.

After a year in which most events were canceled or scaled back, Cynthia Banda is ready to return a fashion show to Denison in one form or another.

Banda grew up in Denison and graduated from Denison High School (DHS) in 2013. She has a degree in Family and Consumer Science from Iowa State University (ISU).

One possibility for this year would be to do the show as a virtual event, she said.

She and Irma Guzman, a 2019 DHS graduate who is currently studying fashion merchandising and marketing at ISU, have talked about using the social network TikTok as a platform.

“The whole reason for the first fashion show was to give youth something to do,” Banda said. “A lot of them have TikTok on their phones; these youth could become influencers within the community.”

The short videos could include fashion descriptions and suggestions for items that would work together; the videos could also be linked to businesses that sell the items or sponsor the show.

“It’s another way to engage people and people can always go back to the videos to get outfit ideas,” Banda said.