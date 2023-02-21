Bookshelf ‘teaser’ provides a sneak peek for parents of preschoolers

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Crawford County will offer a special teaser session of Our Bookshelf to preview the program as well as kickoff the March observances of Read Across Iowa and National Literacy Month. Our Bookshelf is a virtual program in which parents of preschoolers learn skills to provide their children with early literacy and language experiences that lead to school readiness.

“Read Across Iowa starts March 1 so we’re excited that Our Bookshelf can be a part of this month-long observance,” Michelle Schott, family wellbeing educator for ISU Extension in Polk County said. “Our Bookshelf helps parents learn the importance of early literacy and provides them with fun ways to instill the love of reading with their child.”

According to the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, a Read Across Iowa partner, reading to children and having books in the home is a strong predictor of later success. Our Bookshelf program supports early literacy by engaging participants in 30-minute virtual sessions where they learn techniques for reading aloud, create regular book-sharing routines, and develop positive interactions around books.

The teaser session will be offered on Saturday, February 25, from 10-10:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers and Sunday, March 5 from 4-4:30 p.m. for English speakers. Those enrolled in the teaser session will receive a free book and reading guide, however registration is required.

Parents or caregivers interested in Our Bookshelf must register online by February 24 for the Spanish session or March 4 for English.

More information can be found by reaching out to Schott at mim@iastate.edu or at 515-664-8272.

Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Course Offered March 1

Iowa State University and Outreach Crawford County office will host an Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, March 1. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.

The local attendance site is 35 South Main Street. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697.

The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, and 3OT. The IDALS-required topics to be covered are personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides including chemical safety, and pest management and pesticides.