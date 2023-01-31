Extension News

Commercial ag weed, insect, plant disease course set for February 8

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Crawford County and Harrison County will host Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management Continuing Instruction Courses (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, February 8.

The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.

The attendance site in Crawford County is at the Extension office, 35 South Main Street, Denison. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission.

The attendance site in Harrison County is at the Harrison County Extension and Outreach Office, 304 East 7th Street, Logan.

The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45.

To register in Crawford County or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697

To register in Harrison County or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Harrison County office at 712-644-2105.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B, and 1C. Topics covered will include personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides, including chemical safety; and pest management topics.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.

Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program can be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.

Seed treatment course on February 15 in Logan; preregister before Feb. 8

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Harrison County will host a Seed Treatment Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, February 15. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.

An attendance site is the Harrison County Extension and Outreach Office, 304 East 7th Street, Logan. Preregistration is requested. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission.

The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45 on or before February 8 and $55 after February 8. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Harrison County office at 712-644-2105.

The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in category 4. Topics covered will include personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides, including chemical security; and pests, pest management and pesticides.

Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.