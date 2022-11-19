EXTENSION NEWS

Beef Quality Assurance and Transportation

certification sessions set in Southwest Iowa

Nov. 29 in Oakland and Dec. 6 in Clarinda

Producers and haulers who need to renew or obtain their certification in Beef Quality Assurance or Beef Quality Assurance Transportation can preregister now for in-person trainings for both programs to be held in southwest Iowa.

Offered by the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, and the Iowa Beef Industry Council, the sessions are set for November 29 in Oakland and December 6 in Clarinda. ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist Erika Lundy-Woolfolk is organizing the sessions and said both are provided at no cost.

"BQA certification in necessary for anyone who markets fed cattle to major packers, and BQAT certification is necessary for custom haulers or producers delivering fed cattle to certain packing plants," Lundy-Woolfolk said. "For cattlemen who market fed cattle and deliver their own cattle to the packing plant, both BQA and BQAT certifications may be necessary, depending on the packer."

The November 29 location is at the Oakland Community Center, 614 Drive, Van Zee Road. The BQA session will be 1-2:30 p.m. and the BQAT session from 2:30-4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to preregister by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach East Pottawattamie County office at 712-482-6449 or emailing ellundy@iastate.edu.

The December 6 location is at the Wibholm Hall, 200 South 6th Street, Clarinda. The BQA session will be 6-7:30 p.m. and the BQAT session from 7:45-9:15 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to preregister by calling the ISU Extension and Outreach Page County office at 712-542-5171 or emailing xpage@iastate.edu. A free meal will be served at 7:30 p.m. thanks to sponsorship from Page County Cattlemen.

"At both locations, participants are welcome to attend either the regular BQA or BQA Transportation session, or both sessions, depending on their needs," Lundy-Woolfolk said. "For those unable to attend training in person, BQA and BQAT are available online at www.bqa.org."

Crop Advantage Series will help

producers make smart decisions for 2023

Programs in 14 locations across Iowa

The 2023 Crop Advantage meetings will give producers a solid foundation of current research-based crop production information to help make smart, informed decisions for their farming operation.

The meetings are an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will travel to 14 locations around Iowa from January 3-26, providing updated management options and recommendations on crop production issues facing Iowa growers.

Meetings include continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers and pesticide applicator recertification. All sites offer private pesticide applicator continuing instruction which is included in the registration fee.

Over 1,500 individuals attended one of 14 Crop Advantage meetings across the state in 2022, representing all 99 Iowa counties and surrounding states. Approximately 85% of attendees said information from Crop Advantage would likely save them between $5 and $20 per acre.

“Our goal is always to prepare producers to manage potential issues when they arise, or even before they arise, by sharing the most up-to-date scientific knowledge from Iowa State University researchers,” said Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Each location’s program is unique as content is driven by local needs and production issues.”

Program topics vary by location and are selected for regional issues. Topics on this year’s agenda include tar spot in corn, crop market outlook for 2023, changes to P and K guidelines, soybean gall midge, climate outlook, risks and rewards of ag carbon credits, weed management issues and many more. For locations, times and program details visit www.aep.iastate.edu/cas.

Early registration for each location is $75; late registration made less than seven days prior to the meeting, or on-site, is $100. Registration includes lunch, private pesticide applicator recertification, and CCA credits. Online registration and additional information are available at www.aep.iastate.edu/cas. For more information, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429, or anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist.

2023 Meeting Dates and Locations:

Jan. 3 – Sheldon

Jan. 4 – Storm Lake

Jan. 5 – Burlington

Jan. 10 – Okoboji

Jan. 11 – Webster City

Jan. 12 – Cedar Falls

Jan. 13 – Mason City

Jan. 17 – Ankeny

Jan. 18 – Chariton

Jan. 19 – Atlantic

Jan. 20 – Davenport

Jan. 24 – Le Mars

Jan. 25 – Coralville