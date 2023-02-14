Wednesday, February 15: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crawford County will host a Seed Treatment Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, February 15. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa. The local attendance site is 35 South Main Street, Denison. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Crawford County office at 712-263-4697. Registration fee is $45.00.

Monday, February 20: Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crawford County office will be offering two opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course (P-CIC), led by Extension Field Agronomist, Mike Witt. The first session is scheduled for February 20, 1:30 p.m. at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. The course will be offered again on February 20, at 6:30 p.m. at the Denison High School Fine Arts Center. No preregistraition is required but if any questions call, Kathy Thul at 712-263-4697.

The course will run for approximately two and one-half hours including check-in and breaks. The registration fee is $30. To register or to obtain additional information about the P-CIC, contact your county extension office.

March is Read Across Iowa and National Literacy Month

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Crawford County will offer a special ‘teaser’ session of Our Bookshelf to preview the program as well as kickoff the March observances of Read Across Iowa and National Literacy Month. Our Bookshelf is a virtual program in which parents of preschoolers learn skills to provide their children with early literacy and language experiences that lead to school readiness.

“Read Across Iowa starts March 1 so we’re excited that Our Bookshelf can be a part of this month-long observance,” Michelle Schott, family wellbeing educator for ISU Extension in Polk County said. “Our Bookshelf helps parents learn the importance of early literacy and provides them with fun ways to instill the love of reading with their child.”

According to the Iowa Agriculture Literacy Foundation, a Read Across Iowa partner, reading to children and having books in the home is a strong predictor of later success. Our Bookshelf program supports early literacy by engaging participants in 30-minute virtual sessions where they learn techniques for reading aloud, create regular book-sharing routines, and develop positive interactions around books.

The teaser session will be offered on Saturday, February 25 from 10-10:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers and Sunday, March 5 from 4-4:30 p.m. for English speakers. Those enrolled in the teaser session will receive a free book and reading guide, however registration is required. Parents or caregivers interested in Our Bookshelf must register online by February 24 for the Spanish session or March 4 for English. More information can be found by reaching out to Schott at mim@iastate.edu or at 515-664-8272.

Western Iowa Research Farm Association meeting and fungicide program February 24

The annual winter agriculture program and annual meeting of the Western Iowa Experimental Association will be held on Friday, February 24, at the Monona County Extension office at 119 Iowa Avenue (Hwy 175) in Onawa, with the public invited to attend.

The Ag program starts at 10 a.m., featuring plant pathologist Ed Zaworski. Fungicide Resistance Issues and Soybean Diseases will be discussed. The basics and research findings about soybean disease resistance and how to manage fungicide use in the presence of resistance issues will be shared.

Zaworski received his Master Degree in plant pathology at ISU in 2014. Since graduating, Ed has worked as part of the integrated pest management team and the ISU plant and insect diagnostic clinic. In recent years, Ed has also begun hosting a podcast titled “I See Dead Plants”, where plant pest management topics of all types are discussed.