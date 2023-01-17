Extension News

Crop Advantage series in Denison on January 26

The 2023 Crop Advantage meetings are designed to give producers a solid foundation of current research-based crop production information to help make smart, informed decisions for their farming operation.

The meetings are an opportunity for farmers and crop advisers to hear current research and crop production information from Iowa State University. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists will be in Denison on January 26 to provide updated management options and recommendations on crop production issues facing Iowa growers.

Meetings include continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers and pesticide applicator recertification, as well as private pesticide applicator continuing instruction, which is included in the registration fee.

“Our goal is always to prepare producers to manage potential issues when they arise, or even before they arise, by sharing the most up-to-date scientific knowledge from Iowa State University researchers,” said Meaghan Anderson, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “Each location’s program is unique as content is driven by local needs and production issues.”

Program topics vary by location and are selected for regional issues. Topics on this year’s agenda include tar spot in corn, crop market outlook for 2023, changes to P and K guidelines, soybean gall midge, climate outlook, risks and rewards of ag carbon credits, weed management issues and many more. For locations, times and program details visit www.aep.iastate.edu/cas.

Early registration for each location is $75; late registration made less than seven days prior to the meeting, or on-site, is $100. Registration includes lunch, private pesticide applicator recertification, and CCA credits. Online registration and additional information are available at www.aep.iastate.edu/cas. For more information, contact ANR Program Services at 515-294-6429, or anr@iastate.edu, or contact your regional ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomist.

Farm Succession Workshop scheduled for February 9 in Denison

Crawford County ISU Extension and Outreach will host a two-hour Farm Succession Workshop on February 9 from 4 to 6 p.m.at the Crawford County Extension office.

Alexis Stevens, Iowa State University farm management specialist and certified farm transition coordinator will provided an overview of farm succession planning. Topics include estate planning, setting goals, implementing your plan, gift and estate taxes, and having “the family conversation.” The workshop will provide resources that the participants can use for future planning.

“Every farm will have a unique succession plan,” Stevens said. “Changes in the farm can be stressful. You will leave this workshop with tools and resources to make informed decisions that are right for your family and farm.”

The program is free. Space is limited. To register, call the Crawford County Extension and Outreach office in Denison at 712-263-4697. Registration deadline is February 7.

Planter University workshop in Woodbine to focus on optimizing planter setup

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach specialists are teaming up with Iowa State University ag and biosystems engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa from February 7-11.

The workshops are an opportunity for farmers, agricultural service providers, equipment and precision ag dealers, and others to gain insight into how both traditional and high-speed planters function; optimize settings for individual seed, field and equipment needs; and improve understanding of planter wear and calibration.

“Planter University will go far beyond a typical planter clinic, offering attendees direct access to specialists with expertise in planter technology and settings,” said Rebecca Vittetoe, field agronomist with ISU Extension and Outreach. “We are excited to offer this opportunity across the state.”

Specialists from the Iowa State Digital Ag group will lead each workshop and focus on small-group, hands-on learning with row units representing a variety of technologies currently available for planters.

“We are going to help attendees better understand the physics behind traditional and high-speed planters and how to evaluate planting performance,” said Levi Powell, Iowa State ag and biosystems engineering program specialist. “Every planter, operator and operation is different; one setting doesn’t work for everyone.”

"This event will focus on how to dial in the right settings for you and your operation,” added Ryan Bergman, Iowa State ag and biosystems engineering program specialist.

The workshop will also offer continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisers.

The nearest workshop will be conducted in Woodbine on Thursday, February 9, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Agriland FS, 1792 Panora Avenue.

Attendance will be limited to maintain small group sizes and allow for hands-on activities. A fee is charged and can be paid when registering online at https://www.aep.iastate.edu/planter/. Registration includes lunch, refreshments, materials and CCA credits.

The registration deadline is February 2.