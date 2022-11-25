Extension News

Commercial manure applicator training scheduled for January 5

Commercial manure applicators can attend annual training to meet commercial manure applicator certification requirements on Thursday, January 5.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will conduct the training from 9 a.m. to noon at 72 locations in Iowa. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

There is no fee for the workshop. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins will be allowed.

Applicators must register by December 29 with the ISU Extension and Outreach county office where they plan to attend. A complete list of workshop locations can be found online at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/immag/commercial-manure-applicators

Commercial manure applicators needing to recertify and those wanting to certify for the first time should attend. All currently certified commercial manure applicator licenses will expire on March 1, 2023. Those wanting to renew must complete training requirements and submit forms and fees to the Department of Natural Resources prior to March 1 to avoid paying late fees.

The law requires all commercial manure applicators to attend three hours of training annually to meet certification requirements. Businesses that primarily truck or haul manure of any type or from any source are also required to meet certification requirements.

Those unable to attend the program on January 5 need to schedule time with their ISU Extension and Outreach county office to watch the training videos. Due to scheduling conflicts, many extension offices will no longer accept walk-in appointments to watch these videos but do offer scheduled dates and times to provide this training.

If you can’t attend training during one of the scheduled reshow dates at your county extension office, you will be charged a $10 fee to view the training at your convenience. If attending the workshops or watching the three-hour video is not convenient, commercial applicators may contact their local Department of Natural Resources field office to schedule an appointment to take the certification exam. Another option for commercial manure applicators is to take their training online at DNR MAC eLearning site at https://elearning-dnr.iowa.gov/. The applicator will need to sign in and get an A&A account.