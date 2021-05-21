Face-to-face fun and learning; Extension day camps return

Most of the Crawford County Extension day camps for children were canceled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the camps will return this summer in a near-normal form.

“We had four or five day camps scheduled last year and they turned into a take-home format,” said Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension county youth coordinator.

“We put everything in a little baggie and the kids picked them up from the office and then they got onto Zoom to talk with the educator for the camp.”

All but two of the camps were canceled in 2020 due to a lack of the minimum number of students signed up or because of a lack of interest in the take-home aspect of the camps.

“We’re excited to be offering in-person camps again this year,” Sholty said.

She said last year’s take-home/virtual camps taught the Extension office how to put kits together and how to keep kids engaged.

“It was definitely a learning experience for us,” she said.

Returning to an almost-normal model this year will be refreshing, she said.