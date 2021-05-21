Face-to-face fun and learning; Extension day camps return

Most of the Crawford County Extension day camps for children were canceled last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the camps will return this summer in a near-normal form.
“We had four or five day camps scheduled last year and they turned into a take-home format,” said Aubrey Sholty, Crawford County Extension county youth coordinator.
“We put everything in a little baggie and the kids picked them up from the office and then they got onto Zoom to talk with the educator for the camp.”
All but two of the camps were canceled in 2020 due to a lack of the minimum number of students signed up or because of a lack of interest in the take-home aspect of the camps.
“We’re excited to be offering in-person camps again this year,” Sholty said.
She said last year’s take-home/virtual camps taught the Extension office how to put kits together and how to keep kids engaged.
“It was definitely a learning experience for us,” she said.
Returning to an almost-normal model this year will be refreshing, she said.
“For the most part we’re returning to normal, but we are limiting the number of kids at each camp to 10 to 12 youth so we can keep everyone at a safe distance and still have a good time together,” Sholty said.
The first day camp, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, will be the “Crime Science” camp for fourth through eighth grade students.
The students will have to unlock puzzles to break out of an “escape room” challenge.
“They are going to try to escape and they’re going to learn about DNA and fingerprints and solve a case of their own,” Sholty said.
The “Astro” camp on June 28 is for 4-H Clover Kids (kindergarten through third grade).
“The kids are going to learn about astronomy and explore the wonder of star constellations and meteor showers,” she said.
On Friday, July 2, the Insect Zoo from the Iowa State University Department of Entomology will put on a presentation for Clover Kids from 9 a.m. to noon, and for fourth through eighth grade students from 1 to 4 p.m.
“They are going to bring their display of insects,” Sholty said.
The camps will take place out at the Neal Moeller Nature Center at Yellow Smoke Park.
“Kelly (Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen) and I are going to have some fun activities for the kids to do, like go out and catch some insects and explore Yellow Smoke.”
The “Pint-Sized Picasso” camp from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, is for Clover Kids.
“It’s an art camp and they’re going to get to learn a bunch of new techniques and technology and about their artistic possibilities,” Sholty said.
Students will work on a variety of projects with different media.
The Olympics camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, is for fourth through eighth grade students.
Students’ brains and brawn will face Olympic-style challenges.
“That is going to be a fun camp for kids to get their blood pumping and their belly laughing and just have a good time,” she said.
Parents have been enthusiastic about the return of the day camps, Sholty said.
She said she announced the camps in the 4-H newsletter several months ago and asked parents to save the dates.
“I had parents ask when more information is coming out and they were excited to see the camp descriptions and get them signed up,” Sholty said.
Registration has been open since May 1 and continues until July 1.
“We are taking registrations, but some of those camps are before July 1,” she said. “Whenever the camp fills up we will close the registration for that camp.”
She said she is still in prep mode for the day camps.
“We’re still getting all the supplies and planning,” Sholty said. “I work with a couple of other county youth coordinators. There’s not a whole lot that needs to be done; we get snacks and materials and we’re going to be putting together an art supply kit so kids have their own supplies and not everyone is sharing supplies.”
She looks forward to seeing the kids face to face again.
“We’re looking to have a good time this year,” Sholty said.
The camps cost $10 each; a discount will be given to those who sign up for multiple camps.
For more information, call 712-263-4697 or email Sholty at asholty@iastate.edu.
All camps, except for the insect zoo, will take place at the Extension office at 35 South Main Street in Denison.