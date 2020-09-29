Facebook fundraiser helps Denison family deal with young son’s medical costs

Radiation therapy will not begin until November or December, said Paloma.

Jude is fine after the single weekly dose of chemo. He may have constipation or diarrhea, but other than that he is the normal, very active 18 month old he always is, running and playing with his older brother, Jeriah, 3, said Paloma.

But the monthly three doses have an exhausting effect on Jude.

“He has no energy and is nauseous,” said Paloma. “He’s not my energetic little boy then.”

It takes a day and a half or so for Jude to bounce back and regain his high level of energy.

Paloma said Jude doesn’t realize fully what is going on and that’s OK.

He was put asleep for the MRI and bone marrow biopsy and when the port was put in his chest. Paloma said Jude will likely have to be put asleep for the radiation treatments if he can’t stay still.

He has gotten used to the hospital routine and is more comfortable with it now, said Paloma.

The most noticeable effect of chemotherapy on Jude is that his long, dark brown hair is gone.