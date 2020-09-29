Facebook fundraiser helps Denison family deal with young son’s medical costs

18-month-old Jude Rivas being treated for RMS
A fundraiser on Facebook is helping with the medical and travel costs for the Jonathan and Paloma Rivas family, of Denison.
Their 18-month-old son, Jude, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS).
The cancer forms in the soft tissue and most often affects children.
Paloma and Jonathan started noticing that the left buttock on Jude was larger than the other side.
“When we would change his diaper, when we first noticed the bump on his bum, he had tenderness and pain when we would clean him, and even sitting down was painful for him,” said Paloma. “Jude would usually try to avoid sitting down completely because it would hurt him.”
They took Jude to the pediatrician, who thought it could be an infection or a lump. Jude was given antibiotics to see if that would get rid of the bump. When it didn’t, the Rivas family was referred to a specialist at Children’s Hospi strength of the chemotherapy treatments was increased, said Paloma.
On a weekly basis, Jonathan takes Jude to Children’s Hospital for one chemo treatment. Once a month he receives three treatments and stays overnight for observation.
Radiation therapy will not begin until November or December, said Paloma.
Jude is fine after the single weekly dose of chemo. He may have constipation or diarrhea, but other than that he is the normal, very active 18 month old he always is, running and playing with his older brother, Jeriah, 3, said Paloma.
But the monthly three doses have an exhausting effect on Jude.
“He has no energy and is nauseous,” said Paloma. “He’s not my energetic little boy then.”
It takes a day and a half or so for Jude to bounce back and regain his high level of energy.
Paloma said Jude doesn’t realize fully what is going on and that’s OK.
He was put asleep for the MRI and bone marrow biopsy and when the port was put in his chest. Paloma said Jude will likely have to be put asleep for the radiation treatments if he can’t stay still.
Support Local Journalism
He has gotten used to the hospital routine and is more comfortable with it now, said Paloma.
The most noticeable effect of chemotherapy on Jude is that his long, dark brown hair is gone.
Paloma doesn’t think that makes any difference to Jude, but added that it helped that Jonathan began to shave his head when Jude began to lose his hair.
Jonathan quit working at Smithfield in February, just before the coronavirus hit the area for the first time. He stays home with the children and drives Jude to the hospital for his appointments. Paloma works at United Bank of Iowa in Denison.
With another child on the way – Paloma is five months pregnant – it is a good way to keep the children at home during the coronavirus pandemic and save money on daycare costs, she said.
“The kids are enjoying being home with their dad,” she added.
Currently, the doctor said the chemotherapy treatments are not shrinking the tumor, but they hope with radiation that it will dissolve.
“As of right now Jude does a little better with sitting down, but we have a donut pillow that he sits on whether it’s in his car seat or inside the house,” Paloma said.
Jean Heiden, who retired from United Bank of Iowa this summer, and Pattie Ritchie helped Paloma set up the Facebook page to receive funds to help cover their medical expenses.
The page can be found by searching on Facebook for Jude’s Medical Fundraiser.
The address is https://www.facebook.com/donate/239697790730153/.
For family support, Jonathan’s brother and sister live in Denison, and his mother, sister and brother came to visit from California to be with Jude until the first week in October.
Paloma said Jude loves all the attention.
“Our church community – Renew Covenant Church in Carroll, has been great, and God has been so good,” said Paloma. tal in Omaha.
There, the specialist used an MRI and a bone marrow biopsy to diagnose the bump as RMS.
After getting a port put in his chest for chemotherapy, treatments began August 7.
At first, the cancer was termed low risk. After a few treatments, it was upgraded to intermediate risk and the