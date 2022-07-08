Facing cancer, Burns family raises funds to help others

Compete For A Cure golf fundraiser on July 16

“Last year, a bunch of our friends and people in the community put on a golf tournament, because of Adam’s love for golf, to raise money for our family. Throughout the past year, we’ve received so much support from the community; family, friends, and people we don’t know,” said Katie Burns, wife of Adam Burns, a Denison High School math instructor who was diagnosed with glioblastoma in his brain in spring 2021.

“Adam and I have had a lot of discussions over the past year about how people helped us and we wanted to turn it back to help families like ours going through this, and to support the funding for glioblastoma and brain cancer research in general, because of the lack of funding and lack of research that they have.”

The result of their discussions was the formation of their own nonprofit organization, called Compete For A Cure.

“We are running the nonprofit and gathering funds to be able to support families like ours, and research in the long term,” Burns said.

The organization sponsored a “Go Grey In May” Jean fundraiser and hosted the “Strike Out Cancer Night” at

softball and baseball games two weeks ago.

All proceeds went to Compete For A Cure.

Their third event is the Compete For A Cure Golf Fundraiser on July 16 at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison.

“It’s different from (the golf fundraiser) last year when funds went towards our family,” she said. “This year, the funds will all be going to our nonprofit.”

The proceeds will be used to provide assistance to families facing glioblastoma or for research.

“We’ve met a lot of families along the way, and we’ll be able to support them,” Burns said.

“On the research side of things, we did get to introduce our two doctors this week to our nonprofit. They both have their own labs and (glioblastoma research) trials of their own. The money will be staying local with our doctors. We feel grateful that we can help the doctors that have helped Adam.”

The Compete For A Cure Golf Fundraiser begins at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The tournament has two shotgun starts: a session at 7:30 a.m. and a session at 1:30 p.m.

“We’re looking for foursomes to compete in the golf tournament,” Burns said. “Lunch will be provided, and then following the afternoon session we will have a silent auction and a full catered meal by Lidderdale Catering.”

The afternoon session is already full, but spots are open for the morning.

“If people still want to golf in the morning, they’re welcome,” she said. “If they want to, they can hang around all day or they can go take a break and come back for the night.”

Social hour begins at 5 p.m.

The Boyer River Band will be the featured entertainment.

Individuals interested in attending the evening’s events, without golfing, may purchase tickets at the door for the auction, meal, and entertainment for $30.

Sponsorships, for $100 per hole, are being sought.

“Their business or their family name will be pictured on a sign at the hole and also we will have place mats, thank-you mats and posters (listing sponsors) to be displayed upstairs once the event starts,” Burns said.

Teams may sign up as “Grey Warrior” sponsors for $400, or individuals may sign up for a $70 registration fee.

“We’re still accepting auction items if anyone wants to donate in that way,” she said.

Donations of services and volunteers for the day of the event are also being sought.

Individuals interested in participating may scan the adjacent QR code to register a team, donate an auction item or service, or sign up as a sponsor.

Questions may be directed to competeforacure1@gmail.com, katieburns1119@gmail.com or to Brooke Lambert at blambert@gmail.com.

Burns said she is looking forward to the event.