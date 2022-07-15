Fair time is here

Events for the family this Saturday through next Sunday
The 76th annual Crawford County Fair will officially open this coming Wednesday, July 20, but a number of activities will take place prior to opening day.
The open beef show will begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday, July 16), in the show ring at the fairgrounds. The show is sanctioned by the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association.
On Sunday, July 17, the 4-H /FFA Dog Show will take place in the show ring. The starting time is 1 p.m.
The coronation ceremony for the Crawford County Fair Queen and Little Miss Princess will also take place on Sunday. The ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Broadway Elementary School in Denison. See photos of the contestants on Page 3 in this issue.
Open Class Department III items will be entered from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, July 18, at the Events Center. Those entries will be judged beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.
The fair will also feature the following entertainment in the afternoons or evenings from Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 24.
Wednesday
Bill Riley Talent Search under the grandstand, starting at 6 p.m.
Thursday
Kids’ pedal pull, celebrity goat milking and meal by Smithfield Foods in the show ring, 5 p.m.
Garden tractor pull in the grandstands, 6 p.m., free admission
United Bank of Iowa to hand out ice cream treats
Friday
Races in the grandstands at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Beer garden and food trucks
Kandy Thompson Live, 7 p.m. near the midway
Boyer River Band, 8 p.m. near the midway
Karaoke with Kandy Thompson, 10-11 p.m. near the midway
Sunday
Enduro race starting at 3:30 p.m. and figure-8 races starting at 7 p.m. at the grandstand
Thursday through Saturday
Ax throwing, 5-9 p.m.
Scott Amusements will provide the carnival this year. Rides will be open Thursday through Sunday. Wristband coupons are available. The cost in advance is $20 for a four-hour ride wristband or $25 at the fair. People can inquire at the fair office to purchase the wrist bands.
Exhibit buildings will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Following is the schedule of fair events from Wednesday, July 20, through Monday, July 25.
Wednesday, July 20
9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA poultry show, poultry barn
Noon: Flag raising ceremony at fairgrounds entrance with veterans lunch to follow
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse show at Expo Building
1:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA livestock judging contest; registration at 1 p.m.
5 p.m.: State Fair and Outstanding project photos taken in Events Center
6 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Search under grandstands
Thursday, July 21
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA sheep show in show ring
10 a.m.: Senior Citizen Day in Morton Building
1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA goat show in show ring
5 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull, celebrity goat milking and family meal in show ring
6 p.m.: Garden tractor pull at grandstands; free admission
7 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse game event in Expo Building
Friday, July 22
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA swine show in show ring
7 p.m.: car races at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 8-12, free for 5 and under
Saturday, July 23
8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA beef show in show ring
11 a.m.: Little Cutie Contest in Morton Building
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA rabbit show in show ring
6 p.m.: Bacon Buddies in Expo Building
7 p.m.: Kandy Thompson concert near midway; free admission
8 p.m.: Boyer River Band near midway; free admission
10-11 p.m.: Karaoke with Kandy Thompson near midway; free admission
Sunday, July 24
10 a.m.: Henningsen/Lilleholm Memorial Jackpot Show in show ring
12:30 p.m.: Clover Kids stuffed animal show in Events Center
1 p.m.: Bottle calf open show in show ring
3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA All-Around Showmanship competition in show ring
4 p.m.: All exhibits released
3:30 p.m.: Enduro race starts at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under
7 p.m.: Figure-8 racing at grandstands, $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under
Note: Come for the enduro race and stay for the figure-8 races, one-time admission for both
Monday, July 25
9 a.m.: livestock sale in show ring
More about the fair
Crawford County Open cattle contest
Saturday, July 16, at the show ring
Check-in time, 7-9 a.m.
Show time, 11 a.m.
The show order is breeding animals, market animals, showmanship and feeder calf – heifers and then steers
Veterans Appreciation Day
Wednesday, July 20
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Morton Building
A free lunch will be served following the flag raising at noon
Free shuttle service offered from the parking lots
The following will have information available at Veterans Appreciation Day: Brushy Creek Honor Flight information and applications, Omaha VA Medical Center and Vets Center, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Iowa Workforce Development, Smithfield Foods, Angels Care Home Health, a number of other agencies and programs that assist veterans.
Senior Citizen Day
Thursday, July 21
10 a.m.
Morton Building
The Crawford County Veterans Affairs Office is assisting with this event.
Seniors are invited to play Bingo and to have the opportunity to win awards.
Awards will be presented in the following categories.
Longest married couple
Most children
Most grandchildren
Most great-grandchildren
Man who has lived in Crawford County the longest
Woman who has lived in Crawford County the longest
Person who came the farthest to attend Senior Citizen Day
Person who has served as 4-H leader the longest
Person who has come to the fair the most years
The oldest man and the oldest woman at the event will be crowned as the Senior Citizen Day King and Queen.