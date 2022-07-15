Fair time is here

Events for the family this Saturday through next Sunday

The 76th annual Crawford County Fair will officially open this coming Wednesday, July 20, but a number of activities will take place prior to opening day.

The open beef show will begin at 11 a.m. tomorrow (Saturday, July 16), in the show ring at the fairgrounds. The show is sanctioned by the Iowa Junior Beef Breeds Association.

On Sunday, July 17, the 4-H /FFA Dog Show will take place in the show ring. The starting time is 1 p.m.

The coronation ceremony for the Crawford County Fair Queen and Little Miss Princess will also take place on Sunday. The ceremony will start at 5:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Broadway Elementary School in Denison. See photos of the contestants on Page 3 in this issue.

Open Class Department III items will be entered from 5-8 p.m. on Monday, July 18, at the Events Center. Those entries will be judged beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 19.

The fair will also feature the following entertainment in the afternoons or evenings from Wednesday, July 20, through Sunday, July 24.

Wednesday

Bill Riley Talent Search under the grandstand, starting at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Kids’ pedal pull, celebrity goat milking and meal by Smithfield Foods in the show ring, 5 p.m.

Garden tractor pull in the grandstands, 6 p.m., free admission

United Bank of Iowa to hand out ice cream treats

Friday

Races in the grandstands at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Beer garden and food trucks

Kandy Thompson Live, 7 p.m. near the midway

Boyer River Band, 8 p.m. near the midway

Karaoke with Kandy Thompson, 10-11 p.m. near the midway

Sunday

Enduro race starting at 3:30 p.m. and figure-8 races starting at 7 p.m. at the grandstand

Thursday through Saturday

Ax throwing, 5-9 p.m.

Scott Amusements will provide the carnival this year. Rides will be open Thursday through Sunday. Wristband coupons are available. The cost in advance is $20 for a four-hour ride wristband or $25 at the fair. People can inquire at the fair office to purchase the wrist bands.

Exhibit buildings will be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.

Following is the schedule of fair events from Wednesday, July 20, through Monday, July 25.

Wednesday, July 20

9 a.m.: 4-H/FFA poultry show, poultry barn

Noon: Flag raising ceremony at fairgrounds entrance with veterans lunch to follow

1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse show at Expo Building

1:30 p.m.: 4-H/FFA livestock judging contest; registration at 1 p.m.

5 p.m.: State Fair and Outstanding project photos taken in Events Center

6 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Search under grandstands

Thursday, July 21

8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA sheep show in show ring

10 a.m.: Senior Citizen Day in Morton Building

1 p.m.: 4-H/FFA goat show in show ring

5 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull, celebrity goat milking and family meal in show ring

6 p.m.: Garden tractor pull at grandstands; free admission

7 p.m.: 4-H/FFA horse game event in Expo Building

Friday, July 22

8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA swine show in show ring

7 p.m.: car races at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 8-12, free for 5 and under

Saturday, July 23

8 a.m.: 4-H/FFA beef show in show ring

11 a.m.: Little Cutie Contest in Morton Building

3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA rabbit show in show ring

6 p.m.: Bacon Buddies in Expo Building

7 p.m.: Kandy Thompson concert near midway; free admission

8 p.m.: Boyer River Band near midway; free admission

10-11 p.m.: Karaoke with Kandy Thompson near midway; free admission

Sunday, July 24

10 a.m.: Henningsen/Lilleholm Memorial Jackpot Show in show ring

12:30 p.m.: Clover Kids stuffed animal show in Events Center

1 p.m.: Bottle calf open show in show ring

3 p.m.: 4-H/FFA All-Around Showmanship competition in show ring

4 p.m.: All exhibits released

3:30 p.m.: Enduro race starts at grandstands; $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under

7 p.m.: Figure-8 racing at grandstands, $10 for 13 and older, $5 for 6-12, free for 5 and under

Note: Come for the enduro race and stay for the figure-8 races, one-time admission for both

Monday, July 25

9 a.m.: livestock sale in show ring

More about the fair

Crawford County Open cattle contest

Saturday, July 16, at the show ring

Check-in time, 7-9 a.m.

Show time, 11 a.m.

The show order is breeding animals, market animals, showmanship and feeder calf – heifers and then steers

Veterans Appreciation Day

Wednesday, July 20

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Morton Building

A free lunch will be served following the flag raising at noon

Free shuttle service offered from the parking lots

The following will have information available at Veterans Appreciation Day: Brushy Creek Honor Flight information and applications, Omaha VA Medical Center and Vets Center, Crawford County Memorial Hospital, Iowa Workforce Development, Smithfield Foods, Angels Care Home Health, a number of other agencies and programs that assist veterans.

Senior Citizen Day

Thursday, July 21

10 a.m.

Morton Building

The Crawford County Veterans Affairs Office is assisting with this event.

Seniors are invited to play Bingo and to have the opportunity to win awards.

Awards will be presented in the following categories.

Longest married couple

Most children

Most grandchildren

Most great-grandchildren

Man who has lived in Crawford County the longest

Woman who has lived in Crawford County the longest

Person who came the farthest to attend Senior Citizen Day

Person who has served as 4-H leader the longest

Person who has come to the fair the most years