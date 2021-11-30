Fair weather for working

It’s the end of November and the weather is holding out for outdoor work, like the development of the dining node in front of the Bake Shop and Hollywood Cafe at the corner of Broadway and Main in uptown Denison. Grant Fineran (in background) stacks the pavers for Greg Lally, owner of Denison Hardscapes Inc., who is placing the pavers in the node. Lally said he was able to order the same style and color of pavers used in the streetscape project that began in 2004 and continued in 2005. They came from the same company in Ohio. Photo by Gordon Wolf