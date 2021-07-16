Fair weather in forecast for fair time

The Crawford County Fair returns next week with a full schedule of events.

Last year’s fair had limited events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although all the 4-H and FFA shows and open shows took place, as well as grandstand events and carnival rides.

The fair gets into full swing on Wednesday; some activities will take place on Saturday through Tuesday.

Keith Crawford, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, said he is excited for the fair to get back to normal.

“We anticipate a pretty good flow of people. People want to get back to some kind of normality and to not worry about some of the restrictions,” he added. “It’s been so long that people could be out and about and they are looking for something to do. And the weather looks like it will be great.”

The 10-day forecast shows inviting temperatures for people to enjoy their time at the fair. Highs are predicted to be in the low to upper 80s for much of the week and will just get to 90 or 91 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 60s all week, so cooler temperatures will roll in by the evening for the grandstand events, for enjoying carnival rides and games and for strolling through the commercial buildings.