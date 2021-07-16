Fair weather in forecast for fair time

The Crawford County Fair returns next week with a full schedule of events.
Last year’s fair had limited events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although all the 4-H and FFA shows and open shows took place, as well as grandstand events and carnival rides.
The fair gets into full swing on Wednesday; some activities will take place on Saturday through Tuesday.
Keith Crawford, president of the Crawford County Fair Board, said he is excited for the fair to get back to normal.
“We anticipate a pretty good flow of people. People want to get back to some kind of normality and to not worry about some of the restrictions,” he added. “It’s been so long that people could be out and about and they are looking for something to do. And the weather looks like it will be great.”
The 10-day forecast shows inviting temperatures for people to enjoy their time at the fair. Highs are predicted to be in the low to upper 80s for much of the week and will just get to 90 or 91 for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lows will be in the 60s all week, so cooler temperatures will roll in by the evening for the grandstand events, for enjoying carnival rides and games and for strolling through the commercial buildings.
“The way it’s looking, the varied industries building is going to be full,” said Crawford.
He pointed out that two of the grandstand events, the garden tractor pull on Wednesday and the Midwest Off-Road Rodeo on Saturday, will have free admission.
Admission is also free to watch the Bill Riley Talent Show. That will take place under the grandstand on Thursday.
The Midwest Off-Road Rodeo was at the Crawford County Fair last year. It features barrel racing and drag racing on ATVs, dirt bikes and side by sides.
Ozark Amusements is a new carnival to the Crawford County Fair, Crawford added.
Ozark Amusements will be open from 6-10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Following is the schedule of events at the fairgrounds.
Saturday, July 17
11 a.m.: Open beef show
Sunday, July 18
1 p.m.: 4H/FFA Dog Show
Monday, July 19
5-8 p.m.: all open class Department III entries taken at Event Center; no entries accepted on Tuesday
Tuesday, July 20
8 a.m.: all open class Department III entries judged
All livestock projects arrived at varied times
Wednesday, July 21
9 a.m.: 4H/FFA poultry show and open poultry show, poultry barn
9 a.m.-3 p.m.: “Got Freedom, Thank a Vet,” Morton Building
11 a.m.: 4H/FFA horse show, Expo Building
12 p.m.: Flag raising ceremony and introduction of fair royalty
1 p.m.: 4H/FFA livestock judging, show arena
5 p.m.: State Fair and Outstanding Exhibit photos, Event Center
6 p.m.: Garden Tractor Pull, grandstand, free admission
Thursday, July 22
8 a.m.: Sheep show, show arena
2 p.m.: Goat show, show arena
5 p.m.: Pedal pull, goat milking, family meal, show ring
6 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Show, under the grandstand
Friday, July 23
8 a.m.: Swine show, show arena
7 p.m.: Main Event, racing, grandstand; tickets $10 for adults and $5 ages 6-10
Saturday, July 24
8 a.m. Beef show, show arena
11 a.m.: Little Cutie contest, Morton Building
3 p.m.: 4H/FFA rabbit show
6 p.m.: Midwest Off-Road Rodeo, grandstand, free admission
Sunday, July 25
10 a.m.: Robert Henningsen and Dale Lilleholm Memorial Jackpot Hog Show, show arena
12:30 p.m.: Clover Kids stuffed animal event, Event Center
1 p.m.: Open class bucket bottle calf and lamb show, show arena
3 p.m.: 4H/FFA All-Around Showmanship competition, show arena
4 p.m.: All exhibits, livestock and commercial vendors released
6 p.m.: Main Event, figure-8 races, grandstand; tickets $10 adults and $5 ages 6-10
Monday, July 26
9 a.m.: Livestock sale, show arena
11 a.m.: Cleanup