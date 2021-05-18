Fall cuts short a successful fishing trip

Amy and Kelly Pieper travel to Panama City, Florida, for the first two weeks of May every year to go fishing.
“We fish the entire time,” Amy said. “It’s something we enjoy doing together. We catch so many fish and we meet so many different people. It’s a blast.”
This year’s fishing adventure had an unexpected and abrupt end on May 7 when Kelly went out on a rocky jetty to try his luck.
“There are huge boulders and he was jumping from rock to rock,” she said.
He was well out on the jetty, far away from the beach where his oldest daughter, Kassidy, and Amy were sitting and “having a good old time.”
“He was jumping off of one rock to get to another and he lost his footing and went down a five-foot hole,” Amy said. “He landed on a boulder that was sticking up a little.”
Kelly later told her that he heard a “snap” when he landed.
He stayed where he fell for a while and tried to wiggle his toes to see how badly he was hurt; his toes wiggled.
“He was so lucky,” Amy said. “Had he been two inches to the left it could have been his spine.”
Kelly’s adventure had just begun, however.
“Of course, he was out there, and I was at the beach,” she said. “He had his tackle bag and all of these rods because he can’t just fish with one; he has to have four or five with him.”
He got several other fishermen to take his gear back to the beach.
They asked Kelly if they could contact anyone for him, but he said no.
He was afraid Amy would try to make the perilous journey on the rocks
“She’ll try to do whatever she can do to get to me and that would be disastrous,” he told them.
“My balance sucks,” Amy said. She agreed that it would have been a worse disaster if she had known and had tried to get to him.
Kelly was on his own.
“It took him two hours to climb back to the beach,” Amy said.
When he was close enough that she could see him, he called and told her what had happened.
“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh - I’m sitting here enjoying the beach and you’re dying,’” she said.
“Are you OK?” she asked.
“No.”
“Do you need an ambulance?”
“Maybe.”
She drove him to the emergency room where they learned that the “snap” he heard was from two of his ribs breaking.
“I don’t know how he didn’t puncture a kidney,” Amy said.
The fishing part of the trip was over at that point – but Kelly could still place in a tournament he entered.
As of Monday, he was still in second place in a cobia pier fishing tournament.
“He saw that this tournament was going on while we were going to be down there and he joined it online,” she said. “It was almost a joke because he has never caught any cobia, and they’re actually pretty hard to catch.”
They caught huge redfish and lots of sharks the whole time – but no cobia.
Kelly used alewife (a type of herring) as bait.
“That day we caught seven or eight sharks; we caught spinners and Atlantic sharpnose and blacktip,” Amy said.
She pulled a bunch in by herself - and she gave the rod to Kelly when she got another bite.
“I said, ‘This one’s yours because I’ve had to pull in all these by myself,’” she said.
That catch was the cobia that put Kelly in second place in the tournament.
They were both surprised by the size of the fish, which looked at first to be another shark.
It weighed 25 pounds, seven ounces.
Kelly’s luck, if he has any left, will have to hold until May 22, when the tournament finishes.
The trip home was uneventful for Amy and Kelly.
Getting in and out of their truck was difficult for Kelly, but once he was in he was fairly comfortable.
“There’s nothing they can do for broken ribs; they can’t wrap them or anything,” Amy said. “He’s on good meds.”
They returned to Denison, after a two-day trip, with about 40 pounds of cleaned, vacuum-packed and frozen fish.
They plan to donate it to Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler’s fish fry, as they do every year.
Kelly works at The Andersons Denison Ethanol plant; he was to find out on Tuesday when he will be able to return to work.
He has been resting since they returned to town.
Amy said the worst part of the ordeal for Kelly was that he missed the last two days of fishing.