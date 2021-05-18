Fall cuts short a successful fishing trip

“Of course, he was out there, and I was at the beach,” she said. “He had his tackle bag and all of these rods because he can’t just fish with one; he has to have four or five with him.”

He got several other fishermen to take his gear back to the beach.

They asked Kelly if they could contact anyone for him, but he said no.

He was afraid Amy would try to make the perilous journey on the rocks

“She’ll try to do whatever she can do to get to me and that would be disastrous,” he told them.

“My balance sucks,” Amy said. She agreed that it would have been a worse disaster if she had known and had tried to get to him.

Kelly was on his own.

“It took him two hours to climb back to the beach,” Amy said.

When he was close enough that she could see him, he called and told her what had happened.

“I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh - I’m sitting here enjoying the beach and you’re dying,’” she said.

“Are you OK?” she asked.

“No.”

“Do you need an ambulance?”