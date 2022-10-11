 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall Festival at Yellow Smoke Park Nature Center

The weather, with temperatures in the mid-60s, was just right for the Crawford County Conservation Fall Festival, which took place on Saturday at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center at Yellow Smoke Park. Games and activities were set up around and inside the center for kids and adults to enjoy. Photos by Dan Mundt

Above, left: Lennon Van Ness, of Denison, had a good time playing in a tub of corn and farm toys.

Left: Saul Santos, of Denison, gets his face painted by Isabel Gutierrez.

Above: Trinity Rodrigues, of Denison, tosses an orange ping pong ball at a collection of cups in one of the games at the Fall Festival at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center on Saturday.

