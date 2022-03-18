Familiar face to return to Denison City Hall

Jodie Flaherty hired as city clerk

Jodie Flaherty, who was at one time the deputy city clerk for the City of Denison, will be returning to city hall, this time as the city clerk.

The city council approved the hiring of Flaherty at a special meeting at noon on Friday.

Flaherty is currently the city administrator for the City of Missouri Valley.

Her starting date with the City of Denison is May 16.

She said getting closer to home is one of the reasons she applied for the city clerk position in Denison.

Flaherty is originally from Dow City.

“I worked here (Denison City Hall) for 14 years, and the opportunity arose that I could come back,” she said.

Flaherty and her husband, Mitch, live in Logan. She said they will move closer to Crawford County but must remain in Harrison County as a requirement for Mitch’s job. He is a sergeant with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

He had served on the Denison Police Department in the past.

They have four children - Kyle, 20, Cameron, 12, Kora, 2, and Liam, who will turn one on March 26.

During her 14 years at Denison City Hall, Flaherty was an administrative assistant, then accounting clerk and finally deputy city clerk.

She earned a municipal clerk certificate and a municipal finance officer certificate while she worked in Denison.

In 2018, she was hired as the city clerk for the City of Missouri Valley and became the city administrator in the fall of 2019.

The City of Denison began searching for a city clerk soon after Lisa Koch accepted an offer to become the city administrator for Woodbine. The offer was made in December; Koch started with the City of Woodbine on February 15.

After the initial search for a new city clerk was unsuccessful (the top candidate declined over concerns of not finding housing), the City of Denison posted the position again, and Koch offered and the city council approved that she could continue on a part-time basis. Koch had said she would continue to work part-time, if needed, through June 30.

Mayor Pam Soseman said Koch will continue on a part-time basis until Flaherty becomes acclimated to the Denison city clerk position.