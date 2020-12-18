Families send Christmas cheer to Goodfellows donors and volunteers

Volunteers for Goodfellows were greeted with smiles and expressions of appreciation as they passed out boxes of presents and food to Goodfellows families on Thursday.
By extension, those smiles and well wishes go to the list of donors that accompanies this article.
Thanks to all who donated, and thanks to the volunteers, the Goodfellows campaign this year was able to serve children ages 12 and under from nearly 60 Crawford County families.
Goodfellows is a cooperative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action, but cannot help families in need without the generosity of the community, in terms of toys, clothes, money and time.
Following is the list of this year’s Goodfellows donors.
The Anderson Denison Ethanol LLC, $750; Smithfield Foods, 96 pounds of bacon; Zion Morning Quilting Guild, two additional quilts; anonymous, toys, games and clothes for two children; Teri Kuhlmann, clothes and toys; anonymous, clothes and toys; Carrie and Gene Ellis, toys, games and clothes; Paul and Lois Shook, books, bag and toys; Diana Ullrich, toys, games, clothes and books; Lana Wanninger, clothes and toys; Greder Complex – Lois Greder, $30; anonymous, clothes and toys; Vonnahme Family, clothes;
Donna Walker, clothes and toys for a child; Anytime Fitness, toys and clothes for a child; anonymous, $50; Hansman Family, toys and bedspread; Wise Monkey Quilting; quilts and toys; Nancy Bielenberg, toys; Oliver Preul, toys and clothes; Fern Miller, toys and clothes; anonymous, $250;
East Boyer Rustlers 4-H Club, toys and clothes; WIPCO employees, toys for five kids; Kenneth and Lila Crawford, $50; Eileen and Thomas Spencer, $50; Marcia Bachmann and Richard Meyer, $50; Thomas McGrane, $100; Angie Carlyle, toys and pajamas; anonymous, toys and doll; Linda Christensen and Mya Carlyle, toys and clothes;
anonymous, coloring books and colors; Caleb Naomi, Play-Doh and toys; Diane Fineran, games, toys, clothes and slippers; William Nordquist, toys, shoes and clothes; Zion Evening Guild, $25; Broadway Elementary 4th and 5th graders, from candy cane sales, $700; anonymous, toys, puzzles, activity books and crayons; Professional Computer Solutions (PCS), various toys, clothes and socks for six children; Mike Schrum Family, toys and coats; PCS, clothes, hats and jacket; Schleswig Immanuel Lutheran Sunday School, car load of toys; Ar-We-Va National Honor Society, toys; Richard and Cheryl Bockelmann, $70; anonymous, bounce chair, bike and toys;
Toni Wishman, shoes, toys and clothes; Teresa Wishman, shoes, toys and clothes; Shaun and Cecil Blum, $100; anonymous, toys and clothes for a child; Colleen Goering, toys, clothes, books and candy for two children; Sharon Gorden, clothes and toys; anonymous, toys and clothes for one child; in memory of Ruth Moritz, $250; Mary Ann Reiling, $100; anonymous, toys and clothes for three children; Lois Blair, $50; anonymous, $500; Sundquist Engineering, $100; anonymous, toys and clothes for a child; anonymous, toys and clothes for a child;
anonymous, $50; Miller Family, toys and clothes; H. Dale Wight, $100; anonymous, shoes, blanket, outfit, pajamas and toys for a child; Kyle and Steve Sundquist, $150; JoAnne Sachau, $100; anonymous, toys for a child; anonymous, toys and clothes for a child; anonymous, $200; Sandra Sharp, $100; Jay and Terri Ford, $100; Donna Stephens, toys and clothes; anonymous, toys and miscellaneous gifts;
Anonymous, $100; Stables at Copper Ridge, $50; Boulders Inn Oak Ridge, $50; Greg and Lori Wehle, $50; anonymous, toys and towels; The Boell Family, doll and miscellaneous toys; Our Savior Quilters, quilts and $100; Kevin Schurke, boxes of toys and clothes and a bouncy seat; Crawford County Cattlemen’s Association, $40 in beef certificates; anonymous, bag of clothes; Kingston Apartments, $100; Jeff and Teresa Lorenzen, gifts for 5 children – toys and wooden trains and cars; Dr. George and Shirley Berry; $100; Gracelyn Desy, Play-Doh set; Cadence Desy, Play-Doh set; anonymous, clothes and toys;
Kevin and Tammy Schurke, 6 boxes of various clothes, toys and books and a rocking horse; Patty Lally, gloves and hats; Cheryl Hull, various toys and clothes; Methodist Lap Quilters, 66 lap quilts; Zion Morning Quilters, quilts; Norma Ricke, gifts for a child, plus clothes; Roger Schneider, $200; anonymous, $1,000; Rick and Marla Franck, $100; Igou Trucking, $100; anonymous, $100; anonymous, $50; Lisa Otto, girls pajamas in different sizes;
Giana Garcia, items for two children - clothes, blocks, toy phone, blanket, socks, Frozen Barbies and color set; KasTim Corp., $500; Jim and Sharon Gaughan, clothes, shoes, toys; Laura Seaton, $50; Eric Meents Construction, $100; Coyotes Forever, $300; Dr. James and Kim Seaton, gifts and $100; Carol Lally, 3 Precious Moments dolls; Hy-Vee, over $1,000 worth of toys; Barbara Rasmussen, $100; Carol Skarin, $100; Westside 4-H, $250; anonymous, $65; Walmart, $500 grant