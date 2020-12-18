Families send Christmas cheer to Goodfellows donors and volunteers

Volunteers for Goodfellows were greeted with smiles and expressions of appreciation as they passed out boxes of presents and food to Goodfellows families on Thursday.

By extension, those smiles and well wishes go to the list of donors that accompanies this article.

Thanks to all who donated, and thanks to the volunteers, the Goodfellows campaign this year was able to serve children ages 12 and under from nearly 60 Crawford County families.

Goodfellows is a cooperative program of the Denison Bulletin and Review and West Central Community Action, but cannot help families in need without the generosity of the community, in terms of toys, clothes, money and time.

Following is the list of this year’s Goodfellows donors.

The Anderson Denison Ethanol LLC, $750; Smithfield Foods, 96 pounds of bacon; Zion Morning Quilting Guild, two additional quilts; anonymous, toys, games and clothes for two children; Teri Kuhlmann, clothes and toys; anonymous, clothes and toys; Carrie and Gene Ellis, toys, games and clothes; Paul and Lois Shook, books, bag and toys; Diana Ullrich, toys, games, clothes and books; Lana Wanninger, clothes and toys; Greder Complex – Lois Greder, $30; anonymous, clothes and toys; Vonnahme Family, clothes;

Vonnahme Family, clothes;