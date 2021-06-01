Family, friends welcome at the Five Mile House; 2021 Schuetzen Verein is Sunday

After a 2020 that saw the annual Hayes Township Schuetzen Verein delayed from the first Sunday in June to the first Sunday in September, the event is back to its traditional date this year.
“We are back to normal,” said Troy Gehlsen, treasurer of the Five Mile House, where the Schuetzen Verein will take place on Sunday, June 6.
Gehlsen said last year’s COVID-delayed event drew a smaller crowd – but also brought in some people who couldn’t be there on the original date.
“We picked up some new people that rarely get a chance to attend,” he said. “They had fun and we hope to see some of those new faces from last year come back this year.”
This will be the 138th year of the Hayes Township Schuetzen Verein (shooting club).
“It’s an old-school traditional German-style festival that’s still celebrated in Germany today,” Gehlsen said.
“We’ve been going for decades and it really hasn’t changed much.”The large crew will arrive between 6 and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to get things ready.
“It’s not just a couple people putting this together,” he said. “It’s a good-size group of people, and we’re all volunteers.”
Attendees start arriving around 8 a.m. and the event begins at 9:30 a.m. with the “morning march,” which includes presentation of the flags, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
“Then we have a few speeches, we introduce the board members and we have a little talk about business, how things have gone the last year, things that are coming up and then the band gets started,” Gehlsen said.
The band is the Wendinger Band from New Ulm, Minnesota.
“They still like coming down to play for us,” he said. “They play good polka music and people enjoy dancing. It’s a five hour trip from New Ulm, so it’s a pretty good haul for these guys, and we really do appreciate them.”
There is no substitute for a good polka band, he said.
A fundraising auction will take place at about 10:30 a.m.
“We always have a project to work on and we always need to have funds for it,” Gehlsen said.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The competitions begin at 1 p.m.
“The queen competition is an old-fashioned ball-throwing contest,” Gehlsen said. “There’s a barrel on a stand and you have to throw softballs into it. It’s been like that forever. Several years ago we added a princess competition, which is between women for target shooting, kind of like the king competition is for men.”
The competitions go all afternoon and end at 5 p.m.
“Everything is totaled and tallied up and usually a little before 5:30 we announce who the king and queen are,” he said.
The current king and queen are Brad Buren and Jackie Petersen.
Gehslen said, discounting last year’s event, crowds for the Schuetzen Verein have been increasing in recent years.
“About 20 to 25 years ago, things were just fading away a little bit, but we’ve been able to grow it,” he said. “We’ve been able to get the crowds back to 300 to 400, at least, to come out for a Sunday.”
Most of the traditional dance hall venues like the Five Mile House are gone, he noted.
“It’s a rural dance hall built by German immigrants as a place to gather and relax and have dances,” Gehlsen said.
Arcadia, Manning and Westside and other communities had similar venues that have disappeared over the decades.
“This one happened to survive,” he said. “There are so many families that have had so much history going to the Five House for weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties over the years. I think, because of that, a lot of people do not want to lose it because it’s part of their history. We have a copy of the bylaws from 1883 and a lot of the people that signed the bylaws were from families that are still around today.”
His father, Reynold Gehlsen, was raised on a farm a half-mile to the east of the Five Mile House.
“He grew up at the Five Mile House and went to dances on Friday and Saturday nights,” Gehlsen said.
“My kids and my brother’s kids are the fourth generation of our family to attend something there. It started off with my grandfather and my dad, and then my brothers and myself, and now our children. There are a lot of families that have three or four generations of history at the Five Mile House.”
Everyone is welcome at the Schuetzen Verein, he said.
The event is free with a free-will offering asked for lunch.
“It’s fun to see people - and this year more than ever because we’re getting things back to normal,” Gehlsen said. “I think that’s what everybody wants.”