Family, friends welcome at the Five Mile House; 2021 Schuetzen Verein is Sunday

“Then we have a few speeches, we introduce the board members and we have a little talk about business, how things have gone the last year, things that are coming up and then the band gets started,” Gehlsen said.

The band is the Wendinger Band from New Ulm, Minnesota.

“They still like coming down to play for us,” he said. “They play good polka music and people enjoy dancing. It’s a five hour trip from New Ulm, so it’s a pretty good haul for these guys, and we really do appreciate them.”

There is no substitute for a good polka band, he said.

A fundraising auction will take place at about 10:30 a.m.

“We always have a project to work on and we always need to have funds for it,” Gehlsen said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. The competitions begin at 1 p.m.

“The queen competition is an old-fashioned ball-throwing contest,” Gehlsen said. “There’s a barrel on a stand and you have to throw softballs into it. It’s been like that forever. Several years ago we added a princess competition, which is between women for target shooting, kind of like the king competition is for men.”

The competitions go all afternoon and end at 5 p.m.