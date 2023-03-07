Kolbie Malone brought her parents, Stephanie and David, to the dress-up-like-a-clown station to have their picture taken. This stop at Family Math and Literacy Night did not involve completing a game; it was just for fun. Attendants at this stop took photos with the participants’ own phones.
Madison Blume tosses a hoop at a “Cat in the Hat” style hat to win a prize. To be able to toss hoops to ring the hats, participants had to complete a Mad Lib using a number of parts of speech.
Josué Reyes helps his son, Carlos Interiano, with a game involving addition and subtraction word problems.
From left, Joshua Daniel, Angeth Lual and Aluel Lual work on a lock box puzzle, while Angeth and Aluel’s father, Jacob, watches. Students had to come up with correct answers to find the combination to the lock.
At the end of a busy evening of using math and literacy skills to play games and win prizes, Kayman Ronfeldt gets another reward — a hot dog.
Rowan Shimer turns the tables and applies paint to the face of Beyoncé Carrasco.
Logan Chavez sits still as Adrian Velazquez paints a design on his face.
Reed and Isla Meseck turned in their answers and earned a chance to win prizes by tossing a ball into a wading pool filled with plastic glasses of water. A ball landed in a glass with a toy fish and won a prize. Consolation prizes were also given out.
