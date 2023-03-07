alert top story Family Math and Literacy Night at Denison Elementary Mar 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 1 of 8 River Meggers, kindergarten, concentrates hard as he considers which book to take. Gordon Wolf photos Lillian Poggensee is framed by the back of a chair she is using as a desk to play a game called I Spy: Circus. Students Finley Boettger, Olivia Schwarte and Katie Blume receive help on a problem from Heather Langenfeld (left) and Moriah Salmonson. Micky Thomgvanh works on solving problems to find the combination to open a lock to find out what is inside the box. Tracy Beeck helps Micky. Gael Lopez, Glendy Lopez and Carolos Colay take part in a word families game. Maria Marquez figures out which prize to take. Cheri Emery sees if she would like a slap bracelet. Ella Bengford shows her excitement as she searches for an image in I Spy: Circus with her father, Dustin Bengford. Melanie Cervantes gets help with a spin-the-wheel math problem from Sydney Baughman and Katie Irlmeier. Melanie’s mother, Oneyda Lopez, stands behind her. Related to this story Most Popular A Monarch makeover The Denison High School (DHS) gym will see a lot of activity this summer, but not from athletic events. Car thief finds baby in vehicle, drops her off at Iowa home before driving off Officers found the stolen vehicle parked in town. No arrests have been made. Funeral Notices John David Wooster, Jr. Police Beat Arrests and warrants Denison native signs with Des Moines publisher Cemeteries don’t sell books. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Not-so-sunny California could be hit with more snow Climate change is pushing California’s ‘zombie forests’ Climate change is pushing California’s ‘zombie forests’ Israeli settler attacks: Palestinians face financial losses Israeli settler attacks: Palestinians face financial losses First ever 3D printed rocket set to take off from Cape Canaveral First ever 3D printed rocket set to take off from Cape Canaveral