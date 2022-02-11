Family project keeps memorial shining over Eventide and the community

After their mother, Alfrieda, passed away in February 1969, Harvey and Vernon Neumann donated a stainless steel cross to Eventide in her memory and also in memory of their father, John, who had passed away in September 1950.

Alfrieda was among the first residents of Eventide’s long-term care facility, which had its open house and dedication ceremony on March 31, 1963.

Until around December 10, the cross was on the rounded part of the Eventide building that faces Highway 30.

Then, with the construction of Eventide’s new skilled care facility, named Gracewell, and the eventual demolition of the old long-term care center, a new home had to be found for the John and Alfrieda Neumann cross.

The cross was taken to Murphy’s Signs in Harlan to be refurbished with a brush up and replacement of the rose-colored neon lights with white LED lights.

A week ago Monday the cross was installed in its new home, on the south side of Eventide’s Heritage Heights building.

Tom Hast, with McClellan Electric, helped with the electrical work and installation, and Slechta Masonry provided the scaffolding for the installation.

Bob Adams, Eventide Campus maintenance supervisor, lined up the contractors and managed the project.

The nightly lighting of the cross won’t happen until the grand opening of Gracewell, although a test lighting of the cross was conducted last week Monday.

The preservation of the cross is a project of Alfrieda’s and John’s four grandchildren. They and their spouses are Darrell Neumann, Ames; Lowell and Doris Neumann, Denison; Verle and Leila Neumann, Dos Palos, California; and Connie and Terry Crawford, Denison.

Darrell, Lowell and Verle are the children of Harvey and Leora Neumann, and Connie is the daughter of Vernon and Helen Neumann.

A number of other options for a new location for the cross were discussed but it was decided that keeping it on the exterior of a building would allow for more people to view it and to best utilize the lighting feature, said Christine Kragel, community relations and foundation director for Eventide.

Lowell and Doris Neumann said what is great about the new location is the lighted cross can be seen not only from Highway 30 but also from 20th Street.

At the time the cross was donated, a plaque was presented to Eventide. For years, the plaque was inside the building. Now the plaque will be placed within or on the exterior of the Heritage Heights building.

Within Gracewell, the contribution of the Neumann family will be acknowledged on the donor wall, along with many other community donors. The acknowledgement will be “In Loving of Memory of John & Alfrieda Neumann by Family,” with family implying the original donation of John’s and Alfrieda’s children and the continuing commitment of their grandchildren and spouses.