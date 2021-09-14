Fashion Show 2.0; Saturday was first production day

“We have it all mapped out,” Banda said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said the first day of shooting was a learning experience – and schedule adjustments will take place before the next shoot day.

On Saturday, each model had a time slot, but they may use a more flexible schedule next time to move the process along.

Lambertz did a good job working with the models, Banda said.

“She came in with a vision,” she said. “She does photography and film already; that’s why she was able to jump right in.”

Banda is still looking for additional individuals to work on makeup and outfitting the models, she said.

She ended up doing most of the hair and makeup work – and would like to be able to spend more time on the production side.

“It would help if we had someone to check if a shirt needs to be tucked in, or fix hair, or look to make sure no buttons are missing, or if the model is chewing gum,” Banda said.

The next production day will be September 19 at Common Threads Boutique in Dunlap.

A shoot will take place at several businesses and at Denison High School on October 2.