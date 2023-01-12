 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fatal accident occurs at Highway 59/Highway 20 intersection in Holstein

accident investigation graphic

A fatal traffic accident happened at 12:06 p.m. on Wednesday in Ida County.

The names of the victim and the other subject involved have not been released.

The Iowa State Patrol reported that a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu was stopped at the stop sign on Highway 59 at the west junction of Highway 20 in Holstein. The driver of the Malibu failed to yield to traffic on Highway 20 and entered the highway in front of a westbound 2006 Peterbilt semi-tractor. The Malibu was struck by the semi and the driver of the Malibu sustained fatal injuries.

The semi is owned by Elite Logistics LLC, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota.

The collision remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.

The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and the Holstein Police Department assisted at the scene.

