Fiddles to perform fundraiser for Unity Ridge Christian School

The Dueling Fiddles, composed of violinists Hanna Wolle and Geneviève Salamone, will be the featured entertainment for a fundraiser for United Ridge Christian School in Denison on Saturday, December 3.

The fundraiser, Christmas on the Fiddles, will be at Stables at Copper Ridge.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the dinner will start at 5:30 p.m.

An auction and a performance by the Dueling Fiddles will follow the dinner.

The cost is $50 for adults and $35 for children age 14 and under.

Tickets can be purchased at Christ Lutheran, Our Savior Lutheran or Zion Lutheran churches.

The Dueling Fiddles was formed in 2012 and is based in Des Moines. Wolle and Salamone first met as stand partners in the Des Moines Symphony. Their love of music, performing and exploring the boundaries of classical music led them to form their duo. As classically trained musicians, they are able to span a wide variety of genres with a high level of technical expertise.

Performances by the duo started as a fun project but quickly evolved into a main stage performance act.

Salamone received a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from McGill’s Schulich School of Music in Montréal, Quebec City. Her professional career consists of having performed with the Des Moines Symphony and Des Moines Metro Opera. She can also be found performing across the United States and Canada as The One-Woman Symphony.