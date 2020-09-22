Fifth COVID-19 death reported for Crawford County

A fifth COVID-19 death in Crawford County was reported today, according to Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health.
Fineran said the individual who died was in the 61-80 age range.
Three other Crawford County residents who died from COVID-19 were also in the 61-80 age range
One individual who died was in the 80 and older age group.
The first COVID-19 death in the county was reported in April.
The fourth death had been reported over the September 12 weekend. That individual was Jurgen Stobbe, 76, of Manilla, owner of the Manilla Bowl. His online obituary with Ohde Funeral Home said he died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 8, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.
Before that, Crawford County had been at three COVID-19 deaths since early July.
Fineran said that approximately 30 percent of the new cases her office was notified of last week were residents of Schleswig, and approximately 50 percent of the new cases were residents of Denison. The remaining cases were distributed through the rest of the county.
She provided the following advice.
- PLEASE stay home until you receive your test results if you’ve been tested for COVID-19!
- PLEASE stay home if you are sick!
- If you think you have COVID-19, call your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms and determine if you should be tested.
- If you have tested positive for COVID-19, PLEASE isolate at home for at least 10 days from the date symptoms started AND you have no fever for 24 hours AND your symptoms are improving.
- If you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, PLEASE quarantine at home for 14 days from the date you were last in contact with the positive person.
- If you have questions about isolation or quarantine, call the public health office at 263-3303.
Percent of positive cases, 14-day average
Crawford County is among top counties for COVID-19 by percent of positive cases on a 14-day average – 22.2 percent, according to coronavirius.iowa.gov.
As of Tuesday morning, that was the fourth highest percentage in the state.
Sioux County has a 30 percent 14-day average of positive cases. Osceola is at 24.1 percent and Lyon County is at 22.4 percent.
A number of area counties are also above or just below the 15-percent mark.
Plymouth County: 18.8%
Sac County: 18.2%
Ida County: 17.6%
Woodbury County: 15.1%
Carroll County: 14.3%
Following are the rates for other counties in west central Iowa.
Audubon County: 13.6%
Cherokee County: 12.3%
Buena Vista County: 12.2%
Pottawattamie County: 10.4%
Monona County: 8.5%
Shelby County: 6.0%
Cass County: 5.0%
Harrison County: 4.7%
14-day rolling total
Plymouth 194
Cherokee 55
Buena Vista 93
Woodbury 666
Ida 49
Sac 95
Monona 30
Crawford 153
Carroll 140
Harrison 25
Shelby 21
Audubon 29
Pottawattamie 276
Cass 18
Hospitalizations (as of 9-21-2020)
Plymouth 1
Cherokee 1
Buena Vista 1
Woodbury 20
Ida 2
Sac 3
Monona 1
Crawford 4
Carroll 3
Harrison 3
Shelby 0
Audubon 0
Pottawattamie 4
Cass 0