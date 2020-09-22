Fifth COVID-19 death reported for Crawford County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fifth COVID-19 death in Crawford County was reported today, according to Kim Fineran, director of Crawford County Home Health, Hospice & Public Health.

Fineran said the individual who died was in the 61-80 age range.

Three other Crawford County residents who died from COVID-19 were also in the 61-80 age range

One individual who died was in the 80 and older age group.

The first COVID-19 death in the county was reported in April.

The fourth death had been reported over the September 12 weekend. That individual was Jurgen Stobbe, 76, of Manilla, owner of the Manilla Bowl. His online obituary with Ohde Funeral Home said he died from COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 8, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

Before that, Crawford County had been at three COVID-19 deaths since early July.

Fineran said that approximately 30 percent of the new cases her office was notified of last week were residents of Schleswig, and approximately 50 percent of the new cases were residents of Denison. The remaining cases were distributed through the rest of the county.

She provided the following advice.