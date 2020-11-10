Filling the gaps with video; nature center adjusts to pandemic

“October is usually creepy crawlies – we do spiders or bugs or something like that,” she said.

She was able to take her spiders to IKM-Manning and Schleswig last month, but her program had to be adjusted to fit the guidelines at each school.

“It’s been very interesting because there are no set guidelines for anybody, so they set their own,” she said.

Almost all of Sonnichsen’s traditional presentations have been hands-on, with the students touching items and passing them from one to another.

“At IKM-Manning you have to wear a mask, and I can bring in items for them to touch and feel – we just all have to hand sanitize before we touch anything and we hand sanitize after,” she said.

She takes craft projects along for the students.

“We usually try to make it something they can do by themselves at their desk or table, and then the kids are all socially distanced in their room,” Sonnichsen said. “At IKM-Manning we can still sit on the floor in a circle to look at items. At Schleswig I couldn’t do any of that; I had to get a little more creative for what I would bring in and what I could do.”

The Denison schools are not allowing any visitors at all.