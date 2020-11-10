Filling the gaps with video; nature center adjusts to pandemic

Crawford County Naturalist Kelly Sonnichsen has had to make adjustments big and small at the Neal Moeller Environmental Education Center during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Easter egg hunt, summer camps, and the Fall Festival were canceled, along with the activities that would have taken place on July 3.
In a normal year, Sonnichsen would visit PK through 4th grade classes in all of the local schools once per month, but right now she can make in-person visits only to the IKM-Manning and Schleswig schools.
“Everybody else is closed and not having any visitors,” she said.
Until two weeks ago, Sonnichsen had an assistant to help out.
Juelles Brenner, from Ames, was hired to a seven-month position that has been a stepping stone for others.
The previous assistant, Makayla McGrew, took a job at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in February after working with Sonnischsen for three years.
Brenner was hired just before the pandemic began.
“She had moved here for this and we didn’t want her to not have the job, so they hired her,” Sonnichsen said.
Sonnichsen has continued to develop monthly programs for students in the schools she can visit – and for those she can’t.
“October is usually creepy crawlies – we do spiders or bugs or something like that,” she said.
She was able to take her spiders to IKM-Manning and Schleswig last month, but her program had to be adjusted to fit the guidelines at each school.
“It’s been very interesting because there are no set guidelines for anybody, so they set their own,” she said.
Almost all of Sonnichsen’s traditional presentations have been hands-on, with the students touching items and passing them from one to another.
“At IKM-Manning you have to wear a mask, and I can bring in items for them to touch and feel – we just all have to hand sanitize before we touch anything and we hand sanitize after,” she said.
She takes craft projects along for the students.
“We usually try to make it something they can do by themselves at their desk or table, and then the kids are all socially distanced in their room,” Sonnichsen said. “At IKM-Manning we can still sit on the floor in a circle to look at items. At Schleswig I couldn’t do any of that; I had to get a little more creative for what I would bring in and what I could do.”
The Denison schools are not allowing any visitors at all.
To adjust, Sonnichsen has become a video producer.
“We did one on spiders for October,” she said. “I sent them (the teachers) the YouTube address so they could watch the video.”
Sonnichsen took a tub of items to the schools; the teacher led the activity with the students and they watched the video as a group.
“I do not like to see myself on video; I think, ‘Do I look that boring?’” Sonnichsen said. “I know I’m more animated when I’m in the classroom and the kids are in front of me.”
She also made videos of chicken eggs hatching and paired it with information about other animals that come from eggs.
During part of the spring, she was at home every other week due to county policy.
“I made videos of one of our cows having a calf and our horse and sheep had babies, so I did videos on animals that don’t come from eggs, as well,” she said.
Sonnichsen said she initially considered doing a more complicated type of production.
“I’m pretty good doing technical stuff, but we ended up doing it on our phones,” she said.
Brenner liked working on the videos, so she made some of them and helped prepare the items to take to the schools.
Sonnichsen said she felt bad that Brenner didn’t get the full experience of working on all the traditional projects at the nature center.
“She got hired, and we did some of the summer stuff and the videos, but we ended up cleaning and painting, trying to keep ourselves busy,” she said. “It’s been kind of a curveball.”
The nature center also had a summer intern, Kayla Rauch, to keep busy.
One thing the pandemic has given time for is an update of the programs at the nature center.
“I don’t know if people know how much programming we actually do,” Sonnichsen said.
Visiting all the schools every month requires a lot of preparation.
“Just preschool alone has 175 students, so before doing a craft activity we have to prep 175 things that we hand to them for an activity,” she said.
“I always feel like I’m never caught up, so it has given us a chance to get everything prepped.”
Sonnichsen said people will need to feel safe about the virus situation before her job will return to normal.
She feels relatively safe at present because she had COVID-19 in July.
“I’m not so worried about myself,” Sonnichsen said. “I’m supposed to have immunity for three or four months.”
That immunity may not continue into the winter, however; she will adjust her activities accordingly.
She likes going into the schools, in part, because of the response she gets from the students.
“Oh, the kids were so excited to see you,” she said. “It’s about seeing somebody that’s normal in your school year. They get back to a little of that ‘normal’ even though it’s not quite normal. My problem is I see the kids and I want to hug them. I can’t do that.”