Final 2020 Market in the Park will take place on courthouse lawn

The last Market in the Park for 2020 will take place on Saturday, September 19, during the Backyard Brew & ‘Que event in Denison.
Grant Fineran, lead organizer for Market in the Park, said he met with Evan Blakley, executive director of the Chamber and Development Council (CDC) of Crawford County, in July about combining the events.
The CDC is producing the Brew & ‘Que event, which is a one-time-only replacement for the Tri City BBQ Fest. The BBQ fest was canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
“I said that would probably be a good event for us to join, rather than having our two events going on separately that day,” Fineran said. “We’ll get a mix of the different crowds coming up to see both the music but also to do farmers market activities.”
Blakley visited the Crawford County Board of Supervisors meeting on July 28 to pitch the idea of having the Market in the Park event take place on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn, which was approved.
Fineran said that because the Brew & ‘Que will have music later in the afternoon, live music will begin during the morning at Market in the Park.
“We’ll start running our live music around 9 a.m. that day and it will get over around 1:30 or 2 (p.m.),” he said.
Three acts are scheduled.
Market in the Park will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day and will be the last of the season.
“We decided, with corona and everything going on and our low numbers for this season, to make September 19 our last event for the year,” Fineran said.
The ongoing drought also influenced the decision.
“The dry weather which will cut a lot of us produce guys off early for this season, so we just decided to go out with a good feeling for everyone,” he said.
Fineran said the event will be a good opportunity for the community to come out early, sit around the courthouse and enjoy some live music with coffee and baked goods.
“When Brew & ‘Que gets fired up then people can get involved with that and it should be a good day,” Fineran said. “Hopefully we’ll have good weather.”
He said he was unsure how many vendors will be on hand, but he is hoping for 20 to 25.
Market in the Park at Washington Park averaged about 10 vendors per Saturday this summer.
“For our one large event on the first of August we had about 16 (vendors) there with the live music, and that went over really well,” he said.
Fineran estimated that the attendance has been off from 70 to 80 percent at this year’s Market in the Park events.
“Even our smaller events last season brought in anywhere from 400 to 600 people,” he said. “I would guess our one large event this season probably brought in right around 400, which I think is good for this season.”
The regular events each drew about 150 people.
“That was still a good number, but we would like to find a way to get more of the community involved,” Fineran said.
A live music event planned for September 5 was canceled due to low attendance this summer.
Early attendance was strong for the two performers at the August 1 Market in the Park but faded as the day went on, he said.
By the time the last act performed, only the vendors and about 15 or 20 people in the audience remained.
“In a regular year I think we can get people coming and going over a six-hour period to come and watch that live music,” Fineran said. “That is something people would plan their day on, but it was just extremely hard to plan a day this year.”
Many people likely stayed away from the event because they simply wanted to avoid crowds.
“That probably deterred a lot of people,” he said.
One of the missing elements that may have affected attendance was the lack of activities for kids, such as bounce houses
“We’ve kept those locked away for this season just to keep the youth of our community protected because we don’t have an extremely good way to clean those between kids jumping in them,” he said.
Fineran said a decision hasn’t yet been made as to whether Market in the Park at the Brew & ‘Que will have kids’ events.
He expects the market will be back stronger next year.
“By no means is Market in the Park going away,” Fineran said.
He thanked the sponsors who have kept the event going.
Sales of new custom t-shirts and bags will also help support Market in the Park going forward.
“We want to continue to grow every year and make this a little bit more successful each year,” he said. “Even though we did suffer with corona this year, I think it has been a success for what we knew going into it.”
Fineran is hopeful that a vaccine will be available this fall so Market in the Park can come back bigger and better next year.
“We’re thinking it will be a good end-of-the-year celebration for Market in the Park and then we’ll really gear up for next season,” he said.