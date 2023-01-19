 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire destroys truck shop in Vail

A fire late on Saturday night destroyed a truck shop building and contents at Schroeder Farming Inc. in Vail.

Vail Fire Chief Jon Lapel said no cause has been determined yet; the cause is under investigation.

Among the contents of the building were two semi tractors.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The fire page went out a little before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lapel said.

“When we got there we had heavy fire and partial roof collapse on the east side of the building,” he said.

In all, 42 firefighters and 13 apparatus from seven departments were on the scene. Along with the Vail firefighters, responding departments were Manilla, Dow City-Arion, Westside, Denison, Charter Oak and Kiron.

Firefighters were on the scene until 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Some firefighters returned around 8:30 a.m. to take care of hot spots.

