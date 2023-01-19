Fire destroys truck shop in Vail

A fire late on Saturday night destroyed a truck shop building and contents at Schroeder Farming Inc. in Vail.

Vail Fire Chief Jon Lapel said no cause has been determined yet; the cause is under investigation.

Among the contents of the building were two semi tractors.

The fire page went out a little before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Lapel said.

“When we got there we had heavy fire and partial roof collapse on the east side of the building,” he said.

In all, 42 firefighters and 13 apparatus from seven departments were on the scene. Along with the Vail firefighters, responding departments were Manilla, Dow City-Arion, Westside, Denison, Charter Oak and Kiron.