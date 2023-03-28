Western Iowa was treated to a rare spectacle on Thursday night of last week as a large coronal mass ejection (CME) from the Sun caused auroras to light up the northern sky. A CME is a large expulsion of plasma and magnetic field from the Sun’s corona. The above is a 20-second exposure by Dan Mundt. Below are pictures taken by Angie Carlyle. She took her pictures with a handheld iPhone because she was out in the country when she first saw the aurora — her tripod was in town and she didn’t want to miss the aurora while driving to get it.