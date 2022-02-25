 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Firefighters battle house fire in Vail

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at 402 Somerset in Vail Thursday morning. The scanner call reported that the back deck was on fire. After firefighters arrived, they requested the tower unit from the Denison department. Above, firefighters on the ground and in the tower unit attack fire in the attic. At times, a deck gun from an engine shot water on the house.Photo by Gordon Wolf

