Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire at 402 Somerset in Vail Thursday morning. The scanner call reported that the back deck was on fire. After firefighters arrived, they requested the tower unit from the Denison department. Above, firefighters on the ground and in the tower unit attack fire in the attic. At times, a deck gun from an engine shot water on the house.Photo by Gordon Wolf
top story
Firefighters battle house fire in Vail
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Adrian Long, 30, of Denison and an Iowa State Patrol trooper, was among four people injured in an accident that happened in the southbound lan…
20% increase to sheriff’s salary causes friction
Arrests, warrants and citations
Koch hired to do job on part-time basis
St. Patrick’s Day Parade is March 12
WESCO seeks volunteer opportunities for members of The WAVE
Coalition director visits supervisors
An item on the Board of Supervisors’ Tuesday agenda to discuss and approve 2022 holidays for county employees turned into a larger discussion …
Arrests and warrants
Community rallies to raise funds for cancer treatment