First new CCMH ambulance toarrive Friday

Jason Franklin, Crawford County Memorial Hospital (CCMH) director of emergency services, gave the CCMH Board of Trustees an update on the arrival of the hospital’s new ambulances during the August 29 trustees meeting.

“Almost a year after ordering them, we’re expecting to receive our first ambulance on September 16,” Franklin said. “It’s already been through production; I have pictures of it.”

CCMH President and CEO Erin Muck later updated the Bulletin and Review; the ambulance will arrive this Friday.

CCMH contracted last year with Feld Fire, of Carroll, to provide two new ambulances for $210,028.

The first to arrive will be a Wheeled Coach Type 2 Ford Transit 250 truck-type vehicle.

The second is a Wheeled Coach Type III Ford E350 van-type vehicle that will be used primarily for patient transfers and can also be used for 911 calls.

Franklin said the hospital is waiting on a date for the second ambulance, but he hopes it will not be too far down the road.

When the new ambulances arrive, the older ambulances will be donated to other organizations.

“The first one is going to go to Iowa Western (Community College) for their EMS program so they can use it for training, simulation, that kind of stuff,” Franklin said.